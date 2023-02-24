3SEL: Kate Siesel powers Buckeye Central past South Central in OHSAA district semifinal

WILLARD — Once Kate Siesel starts going, it's tough to stop her.

Having already tied the school record with seven 3-pointers earlier this year against Mohawk, Siesel halted a lackluster start for Buckeye Central against South Central in a Division IV district semifinal with four 3s in quick succession.

That sparked the Buckettes to stretch an 18-8 lead at the end of one quarter to 30-plus on multiple occasions in the second half en route to a 65-51 victory to advance to Saturday's 6 p.m. championship game against Danbury. Buckeye Central will be looking for an unprecedented seventh consecutive title.

"Kate has the ability to shoot it very well. She was 8 of 13 and broke her previous record of 3s in a game," coach Abram Kaple said. "She has the ability to do that. I know her eyes light up when teams play zone. That's the route we were able to go to have good ball movement and find her in open places."

Buckeye Central's ball movement was great and Siesel was able to lose her defender several times in the game.

"We started off slow, so the shots helped," she said. "Once you make one, it just keeps coming.

"It feels good. It always feels good to come out and shoot well. I love shooting in this gym and playing here. It's fun."

Siesel led the way with a game-high 26 points, playing just 23 minutes and resting for the entire fourth quarter with her team comfortably ahead.

"Siesel got going when Grace (Lamoreaux) went to the bench with fouls," South Central coach John Vogel said. "That took us out of our game plan. Siesel stepped into it, saw the openings and made some big shots tonight. They're a team where if you let them get hot, they're hard to handle. Hard enough when they're not hot, but when they're making shots outside the arc, they're doubly tough."

Buckeye Central made 11 3s overall, seven of them in the first half as the lead grew.

"It's demoralizing," Vogel said. "The 3-point shot takes a lot of wind out of your sails. When you're trying to do things hard and do them well, then a girl gets a 3, it's kind of a dagger. Buckeye Central is full of great shooters. Siesel had a great night, but any of those girls if you leave them open, they'll put it to you."

Siesel's record-breaking 3 came with 3:10 to go in the third quarter to put the Buckettes up 62-29. She knew she was getting close when her sisters, Emily and Megan, moved down courtside.

"I heard them talking and my friend was talking to me. I knew I had seven," Siesel said. "I really didn't think (about the record), especially in the tournament. It's harder to get shots off."

Even though the score wasn't quite indicative of how lopsided the game was — Buckeye Central's bench played the final nine minutes — Kaple knows there's still a lot of work to do before Saturday. Siesel finished with 26 points; Kennedy Deppen 11 points and four rebounds; Ryley Kantzer eight points, four rebounds and three assists; Nevaeh Metzger and Grace Collene seven points apiece; and Paige Collene two.

"We fouled too many times. We gave them 12 points at the free-throw line, and that comes down to being undisciplined," Kaple said. "It was a poor performance defensively."

Fouls meant starters coming off the court more than Kaple would've liked, but it also meant the next generation of Buckettes could gain valuable postseason experience.

"Subs came in and we got good energy, but we have to understand — especially the seniors — we have to be a little bit smarter," Kaple said. "We've played enough basketball this year and over the course of their careers to not be making those mistakes and fouling 85 feet away from the basket.

"It's a good opportunity for them to play in the district tournament, it's a big stage. But we have to do a better job of taking care of the basketball — 16 turnovers is too many."

South Central was led by Kendyl Beverly's 21 points, and Grace Lamoreaux had 18 and six steals. Angela Davis added six points, and Kalli Ingram and Karlee McAvoy four points each.

"They have kids that can put the ball up," Kaple said. "Lamoreaux and Beverly can score it."

The loss brought an end to the careers of McAvoy and Hannah Ayers, who suffered a season-ending injury earlier this year.

"Karlee came to me four years ago as a freshman having never played basketball," Vogel said. "She has a heart of gold and learned a lot in these four years. She injured herself this past week so we weren't sure if we'd have her this week, but she did what the trainer told her to do and got herself into game shape to give us valuable minutes."

