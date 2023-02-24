Walking the walk: Urban planning to get us back on our feet

Like most people, when I need to leave home for work, errands, or entertainment, I jump in the car and go. It doesn’t usually occur to me to question why or to consider other ways to get from point A to point B. Rarely do I use my own two feet, although walking is the most basic and oldest form of transportation.

Walking has historically taken a back seat to the needs and priorities of motorized vehicles, in terms of urban planning. With the rise of the automobile in the early decades of the 20thCentury, whether communities were “walkable” often became less important than whether they were keeping pace with the rapid development of the streets and highways built primarily to accommodate cars.

I grew up in the 1970s, in the middle of the massive agricultural fields of the Midwest. In that place and time, the car was king. Almost no destinations were accessible without piling into thefamily sedan and taking a drive – to the grocery store, to school, to the doctor, to the shopping center. Even the nearest public park required automotive assistance to get there.

Today, when I hear the word “walkability” discussed as a community attribute, I initially think of it as simply the ability to move from place to place without driving. But I wonder, what is it, specifically, that makes a community “walkable”? Is it condensed business districts which lend themselves to pedestrian traffic, urban routes that completely forbid automotive traffic, a combination of both, or something else altogether?

“Walkability” is defined in many ways. But the essence of the concept is that a walkable community is one that offers easy access to a variety of destinations to people of all abilities, without the need to rely on automobiles for every trip. Walkable communities have an abundant network of pedestrian paths that allow people to move from residential, business and recreational areas in a safe and efficient manner.

In walker-friendly communities, pedestrians are given priority instead of being overlooked or given only cursory consideration. Areas in urban centers are developed to be almost entirely vehicle-free. These bustling pedestrian malls, found in many cities throughout the U.S., boast hundreds of shops, services, restaurants, galleries and entertainment venues all within easy walking distance. Walkable communities also prioritize those on foot by controlling or reducing vehicle speed limits, installing adequate crosswalks/overpasses at busy intersections and holding drivers strictly accountable for violations.

We must continue to address and change the mentality that motorized vehicle traffic is the top priority in urban planning. Infrastructure that makes it possible to traverse a city by foot should be encouraged and supported. Our streets should be designed with a variety of transportation modes in mind – not just motorized vehicles. More accessible, safe ways to get from place to place on foot benefit not only pedestrians but communities as a whole.

Melinda Kaye is a resident of Ivins, a freelance outdoor writer and a volunteer with Conserve Southwest Utah’s Livability Work Group, which advocates for responsible land use and inclusivecommunity planning.