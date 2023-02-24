Open in App
Montgomery County, PA
MONTCO.Today

Four Tips for Finding a Flexible Job

6 days ago

Photo byiStock.

Flexible jobs are in high demand, especially since having a good work-life-balance can give great benefits to your health. Here are the steps you can take to finding a flexible job that works for you.  

Understand what a flexible job is  

Flexibility can mean different things, depending on the person. It could mean having various schedules, freelancing, or the ability to work remotely.  

Find the flexible work style that works for you 

All jobs are different, so finding open that fits your personal work style is important. Consider if you want to work in a job that is part-time, has a flexible or alternative schedule (that you set yourself), a freelancing position, or a remote position.  

Tailor your job search 

When it’s time to apply for positions, make sure your resume is tailored to the applications. FlexJobs.com also recommends consistent branding across social media profiles and messaging. If you land an interview, make sure to wear professional attire.  

Don’t forget about smaller companies 

Smaller companies can offer the same perks that larger companies do. This includes flexible work options. 

Read more about how to get a flexible job on FlexJobs.com.  

MCCC is the official sponsor of our Career Corner series.Photo byMontgomery County Community College

Montgomery County Community College, the sponsor of MONTCO.Today’s Career Corner offers more than 100 associate’s degree and certificate programs at the college’s Blue Bell, Pottstown, Culinary Arts Institute in Lansdale campuses and online.

Funded by Montgomery County, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and student tuition, Montgomery County Community college offers a high-quality, affordable, accessible education that leads to relevant, rewarding transfer and career opportunities.

Take advantage of all the college has to offer — from challenging educational and professional development opportunities to stimulating activities and cultural programs. Its doors are always open.

Learn more about the college’s degrees and programs or plan an in-person visit to get a firsthand look at the college’s state-of-the-art facilities and friendly campus life. 

Montco Momentum for All!

