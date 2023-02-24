Open in App
Plains, GA
See more from this location?
WRBL News 3

Plains embraces Jimmy Carter’s humble beginnings

By Archith Seshadri,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JjK1L_0kyWEkyR00

PLAINS, Ga. (WSAV) – The normally quiet town of Plains is in the national spotlight.

It comes after the announcement that its most famous resident, former President Jimmy Carter, is receiving hospice care .

Carter grew up in Plains from age 4 until he left for college. His father grew crops in the town, from peanuts and sugarcane to cotton and corn.

Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail: ‘A series of gardens designed to attract and protect the beautiful monarch butterfly’

Even to this day, Carter lives in the area, much like his humble beginnings.

Up and down Main Street the signs, the stores and the talk of the town are all about Carter’s compassion, kindness and humility.

“He would come in for years and we would talk about politics. I could pick the most off topic and he would know every detail there is,” said Philip Kurland of the Plains Trading Post.

Undeniably, the town too embraces the president’s love of peanuts.

Honoring Jimmy Carter, the community anchor

Store owner Bobby Salter said Plain Peanuts came up with an ice cream recipe Carter loves.

“I just sent him a half gallon just last week,” Salter said, adding, “Whenever he could he used to come in and get ice cream and used to eat meals with us.”

Carter put people first, valuing his faith, education and service to others.

“You couldn’t ask for people more down to earth,” said Kurland. “They are extremely caring, sympathetic. If someone needs help they will care, go visit or if new people they will visit.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Plains, GA newsLocal Plains, GA
‘I am so glad I am here’: Visitors explore Jimmy Carter’s hometown
Plains, GA8 days ago
Former President Jimmy Carter ‘at peace’ as final days draw near
Plains, GA11 days ago
'Rest easy Mr President': Secret Service sends dying Jimmy Carter best wishes
Plains, GA11 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Victims identified in deadly shooting at Motel 6 on Victory Drive
Columbus, GA11 days ago
Neighbors of Jimmy Carter prepare to say goodbye to America’s last rural president
Plains, GA8 days ago
People on streets of Plains not ready to let go of ‘Mister Jimmy’ after Carter enters hospice
Plains, GA8 days ago
What President Jimmy Carter did when he visited Miami and the Keys. See how it looked
Miami, FL5 days ago
Here are Jimmy Carter's last public appearances
Plains, GA11 days ago
Jimmy Carter's niece says former president talking with family, eating
Plains, GA2 days ago
Jimmy Carter will be irreplaceable
Athens, GA1 day ago
Jimmy Carter’s connections to Pee Dee remembered
Myrtle Beach, SC6 days ago
Americus police arrest suspect in shooting, continue search for two others
Americus, GA3 days ago
Chattahoochee Co. Coroner’s Office: One individual dead after overnight crash
Cusseta, GA3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy