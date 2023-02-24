Open in App
Person flown to hospital following crash in Manhattan

By Colter Robinson,

6 days ago

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – One person is heading to the hospital following a crash in Riley County Friday morning.

9:05 a.m. Both lanes of Seth Child are now open.

The Riley County Police Department tweeted about a crash on Seth Child Road at the Anderson Avenue overpass before 7 a.m. This is near the West Loop Shopping Center in Manhattan. Officers ask people to take different routes in their morning commute, expecting both lanes to be closed.

The overpass on Seth Child remains closed and traffic will be directed to the off and on ramps to Anderson as of 8:00 a.m. Friday, according to police.

(Photo Courtesy: Riley County Police Department)

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

