Saint Petersburg, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Traffic To Be Detoured Off Northbound I-275 Between Gandy And Roosevelt Boulevards At Night

By Local - Liz Shultz,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r3mL3_0kyWDz0J00 Traffic to be detoured off Northbound I-275 between Gandy and Roosevelt boulevards Monday and Tuesday nights

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Northbound I-275 traffic may be detoured off the interstate between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. on any or all of the following dates: Tuesday, February 28 through Friday, March 3 and Monday, March 6 nights for work associated with the Gateway Expressway project.

Drivers should add some extra time to their travel plans to drive the detour route.

Northbound I-275 DETOUR: Traffic traveling on northbound I-275 will be detoured to take Exit 28 onto eastbound Gandy Boulevard.

In the news: Search Intensifies For Missing Brooksville 2-Year-Old Joshua “J.J.” Rowland

Drivers will stay on eastbound Gandy Blvd. for a half mile until they reach the Martin Luther King Jr. / 4th Street N exit to S Frontage Rd. Traffic will continue on S Frontage Rd. and will then make a left turn onto 9th St. N, bringing them to the entrance ramp access back onto northbound I-275.

