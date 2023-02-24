No orange crush: CDC map shows NC down to just 1 county with high COVID-19 levels

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We’re down to just one North Carolina county in the orange zone on a color-coded federal COVID-19 map.

A total of 90 counties — including every county in central North Carolina but one — were in the green zone with the lowest levels of COVID in the communities, according to the latest map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

(Photo credit: CDC)

Wayne County was the only one in the CBS 17 viewing area in the yellow zone with medium community levels of COVID.

The only county in the state colored orange — with the highest level of the virus in the community — was Tyrell County.

Less than two months ago, North Carolina had 68 counties in the orange zone and just two that were green.

CBS 17’s Joedy McCreary has been tracking COVID-19 figures since March 2020, compiling data from federal, state, and local sources to deliver a clear snapshot of what the coronavirus situation looks like now and what it could look like in the future.

