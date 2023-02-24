Open in App
North Carolina State
CBS 17

No orange crush: CDC map shows NC down to just 1 county with high COVID-19 levels

By Joedy McCreary,

6 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We’re down to just one North Carolina county in the orange zone on a color-coded federal COVID-19 map.

A total of 90 counties — including every county in central North Carolina but one — were in the green zone with the lowest levels of COVID in the communities, according to the latest map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21h7xP_0kyW83cK00
(Photo credit: CDC)

Wayne County was the only one in the CBS 17 viewing area in the yellow zone with medium community levels of COVID.

The only county in the state colored orange — with the highest level of the virus in the community — was Tyrell County.

Less than two months ago, North Carolina had 68 counties in the orange zone and just two that were green.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c8Yep_0kyW83cK00

CBS 17’s Joedy McCreary has been tracking COVID-19 figures since March 2020, compiling data from federal, state, and local sources to deliver a clear snapshot of what the coronavirus situation looks like now and what it could look like in the future.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc.



