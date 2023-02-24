Former Ashe County Sheriff's Deputy takes position as K-9 officer with Blowing Rock Police Department

BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Police Department has welcomed the first K-9 officer to the force.

William Byrd was sworn in as Blowing Rock’s newest officer during the Feb. 15 town council meeting. According to BRPD Chief Aaron Miller, Byrd is not a new officer. He was born and raised in Boone, and was first sworn in as an officer in 1991.

He’s previously worked at the Boone Police Department and the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office.

“We’re very delighted to have William and his experience,” Miller said during the meeting. “Bringing him on board has been able to fast-track our K-9 program. We’re really happy to have him on board.”

After Miller spoke, Byrd was sworn in and then his son, Tanner Byrd, who also works for BRPD, pinned the new badge onto his father’s uniform.

Byrd is filling one of two K-9 positions BRPD was approved for last July. Town Manager Shane Fox previously told the Watauga Democrat that the town depended on Boone and Watauga County Sheriff’s Department for K-9 services.

Officer Byrd’s K-9 also received a donation of body armor.

The department will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Chase.” Delivery is expected within eight to 10 weeks.

