Ashe Post & Times

Former Ashe County Sheriff's Deputy takes position as K-9 officer with Blowing Rock Police Department

By By Moss Brennan,

6 days ago

BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Police Department has welcomed the first K-9 officer to the force.

William Byrd was sworn in as Blowing Rock’s newest officer during the Feb. 15 town council meeting. According to BRPD Chief Aaron Miller, Byrd is not a new officer. He was born and raised in Boone, and was first sworn in as an officer in 1991.

He’s previously worked at the Boone Police Department and the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office.

“We’re very delighted to have William and his experience,” Miller said during the meeting. “Bringing him on board has been able to fast-track our K-9 program. We’re really happy to have him on board.”

After Miller spoke, Byrd was sworn in and then his son, Tanner Byrd, who also works for BRPD, pinned the new badge onto his father’s uniform.

Byrd is filling one of two K-9 positions BRPD was approved for last July. Town Manager Shane Fox previously told the Watauga Democrat that the town depended on Boone and Watauga County Sheriff’s Department for K-9 services.

Officer Byrd’s K-9 also received a donation of body armor.

The department will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Chase.” Delivery is expected within eight to 10 weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501©(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,970 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations, according to Blowing Rock Police.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States, according to BRPD.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $985 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lbs., and comes with a five-year warranty.

For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call (508) 824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or community members may mail their contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

