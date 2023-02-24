Open in App
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Gesicki has hysterical reaction Caleb Williams' comments about playing for Dolphins

By Mike Masala,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZcUi9_0kyW4h4X00

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career this offseason after being franchise-tagged around this time last year.

That’s fairly common knowledge across the NFL world, but apparently, news hasn’t traveled to college football star Caleb Williams. When the Heisman Trophy winner said that he wanted to play with the Dolphins in 2024, he listed Gesicki as a weapon that he’d have at his disposal.

Right now, this doesn’t appear to be true, as Gesicki didn’t have his best year under head coach Mike McDaniel and will likely get paid elsewhere.

The former Penn State tight end took to Twitter to share his hilarious reaction to Williams’ comments.

Gesicki has always been a good sport about his situation and has found light in the situation. This response comes just days after sharing his highlight tape during his five seasons with the Dolphins.

If having Gesicki will somehow get Williams to commit to only playing in South Florida, it may be something the Dolphins have to consider.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Aaron Rodgers emerges from 'Darkness retreat' to Raiders reportedly not interested in acquiring him
Green Bay, WI22 hours ago
Patrick Mahomes thanked Bill Belichick for helping improve his game
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Andrew Berry opens up on twin brother joining the Eagles
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Top Alabama prospect dubbed Mac Jones as the best trash-talker
Tuscaloosa, AL2 hours ago
Titans' Malik Willis reaching out to other QBs 'to kind of serve as mentors for him'
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Taylor Heinicke responds to Carson Wentz with an encouraging message
Washington, DC6 hours ago
Compensation for Aaron Rodgers is 'going to take way more than maybe people realize', says The Athletic
Green Bay, WI16 hours ago
Mississippi State prospect blown away by Bill Belichick's coaching
Starkville, MS2 hours ago
Bill Belichick opens up on Matt Patricia's Broncos interview
Denver, CO1 day ago
Multiple Sixers make sure to single out Paul Reed after win over Heat
Miami, FL15 hours ago
Report: Bucs expected to release TE Cameron Brate
Tampa, FL1 hour ago
Panthers 'definitely interested' in Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker
Charlotte, NC14 hours ago
Breaking down the Steelers picks in new Draft Wire mock draft
Pittsburgh, PA2 hours ago
It sounds like Logan Thomas will be a big part of the Commanders' plans in 2023
Washington, DC5 hours ago
Mock draft watch: PFF's latest 2-rounder attacks the secondary
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Purdue LB Jalen Graham proud of former teammate Chiefs DE George Karlaftis
West Lafayette, IN15 minutes ago
Bleacher Report proposes trade of Ravens QB Lamar Jackson to help AFC team stop Chiefs
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Big changes for Steelers in new 7-round mock draft update
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Report: NFL teams believe Jawaan Taylor will hit free agent market
Jacksonville, FL2 hours ago
Report: Vikings have met with Florida QB Anthony Richardson
Minneapolis, MN2 hours ago
List of OTs who may be available to Titans in 2023 NFL free agency
Nashville, TN1 hour ago
Ron Rivera wants to bring competition in at QB for Sam Howell
Washington, DC1 day ago
Watch: Notre Dame coach's son pulls a Chris Webber
Detroit, MI3 hours ago
USC, Alabama, Tennessee enter exclusive company
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
3 interior defensive linemen to watch for Chiefs at 2023 NFL Scouting Combine
Kansas City, MO1 hour ago
Seahawks 2023 offseason blueprint: 10-point plan to radically improve the roster
Seattle, WA4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy