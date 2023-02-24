Mike Gesicki has hysterical reaction Caleb Williams' comments about playing for Dolphins

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career this offseason after being franchise-tagged around this time last year.

That’s fairly common knowledge across the NFL world, but apparently, news hasn’t traveled to college football star Caleb Williams. When the Heisman Trophy winner said that he wanted to play with the Dolphins in 2024, he listed Gesicki as a weapon that he’d have at his disposal.

Right now, this doesn’t appear to be true, as Gesicki didn’t have his best year under head coach Mike McDaniel and will likely get paid elsewhere.

The former Penn State tight end took to Twitter to share his hilarious reaction to Williams’ comments.

Gesicki has always been a good sport about his situation and has found light in the situation. This response comes just days after sharing his highlight tape during his five seasons with the Dolphins.

If having Gesicki will somehow get Williams to commit to only playing in South Florida, it may be something the Dolphins have to consider.