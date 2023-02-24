Open in App
Bridgeport, PA
See more from this location?
MONTCO.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Bridgeport Home with 1900s Structural Soundness and 2023 Amenities

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34lAOE_0kyW3GBZ00
303 Prospect Street, Bridgeport.Photo byBright MLS

303 Prospect Street in Bridgeport is a study in contrasts: The original home was built-to-last in 1900, and that it has. The exterior has weathered summers hot and winters cold and still projects the sturdiness with which it was handcrafted more than a century ago.

But step across the threshold and 21st century convenience and style come to the fore. The concept is very open, enabling the new owners to configure furniture and flow in a variety of arrangements. This view shows guests being greeted by the dining room, with the living room and kitchen beyond. But it’s all changeable based on taste.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MGrhr_0kyW3GBZ00
Photo byBright MLS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AoLyM_0kyW3GBZ00
Photo byBright MLS

The kitchen has been fully renovated. Its spaciousness could enable it as an eat-in space for less-formal meals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26IYiJ_0kyW3GBZ00
Photo byBright MLS

The three bedrooms upstairs all benefit from windows that are almost floor to ceiling, keeping the space bright and airy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PnyuR_0kyW3GBZ00
Photo byBright MLS

The finished basement has its own bathroom, laundry, and, as outfitted here, exercise space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PZEWx_0kyW3GBZ00
Photo byBright MLS

303 Prospect Street, Bridgeport, is on the market for $345,000.

Full details on this listing are at Realtor.com.

Additional residential real estate opportunities in Montgomery County can be browsed in the past posts of the Malvern Bank House of the Week feature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fK3um_0kyW3GBZ00
Photo byMalvern Bank, National Bank
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
For Sale: 1713 Brittany Dr, Maple Glen | Sam Massey | BHHS Fox & Roach
Maple Glen, PA1 day ago
Wanted: Qualified Pros to Open Pottstown Restaurant
Pottstown, PA9 hours ago
Medical Optometry America Opens New Eye-Health Center — and HQ — in Horsham
Horsham, PA2 hours ago
New Pub, Restaurant in Doylestown Prepares to Open its Doors for Residents and Visitors
Doylestown, PA1 day ago
On the Market: Contemporary Manor Outside Quakertown
Quakertown, PA1 day ago
‘Gourmet And Everyday,’ Janssen’s Market Known For Prepared Foods
Greenville, DE1 day ago
This Huge General Store in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Paralyzed Cyclist Raises Funds for Limerick Y with 100-Mile Rides on Hand-Powered Bike
Limerick, PA1 hour ago
Popular Flea Market in New Hope Announces Reopening Date, Plans for the Spring
New Hope, PA3 days ago
Dunkin' to open drive-thru-only location in Delaware County
Aston, PA2 days ago
Owner of Plymouth Meeting, Willow Grove Malls Has an Unconventional Idea to Pay Off Debt
Plymouth Meeting, PA2 days ago
Ms. Pennsylvania 2023 Is Creating Opportunities for Women
Glen Mills, PA1 hour ago
Willow Grove Mall and adjacent land has apartment development in its future, owner PREIT says
Willow Grove, PA3 days ago
Elmwood Park Zoo Reps Prowl Montco Seeking Homes for a Jaguar; Find One in Horsham
Norristown, PA18 hours ago
Surf Bagel Announces Fourth Location, Coming This Summer
Philadelphia, PA20 hours ago
Doylestown Township Announces Lineup for Its Summer Concert Series
Doylestown, PA22 hours ago
Our Top 5 Best Bakeries in Delaware
Lewes, DE1 day ago
King of Prussia District Holds Ninth Annual Shopping/Dining Week
King Of Prussia, PA1 day ago
New David’s Bridal Business Arrangement: Silk Isn’t Only for Dresses Anymore
Conshohocken, PA1 day ago
Wells Fargo to close Lafayette Hill branch, PNC to close Plymouth Meeting branch located in Giant
Plymouth Meeting, PA2 days ago
Espresso Martini Machine Has Montco Bar Scene in High Spirits
Fort Washington, PA21 hours ago
Rocco's Italian Sausage coming to Home Depots in Bucks County. Where to find this Philly favorite
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
County Line Road Improvement Project to impact Horsham, Warrington
Horsham, PA22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy