Malvern Bank House of the Week: Bridgeport Home with 1900s Structural Soundness and 2023 Amenities

303 Prospect Street, Bridgeport. Photo by Bright MLS

303 Prospect Street in Bridgeport is a study in contrasts: The original home was built-to-last in 1900, and that it has. The exterior has weathered summers hot and winters cold and still projects the sturdiness with which it was handcrafted more than a century ago.

But step across the threshold and 21st century convenience and style come to the fore. The concept is very open, enabling the new owners to configure furniture and flow in a variety of arrangements. This view shows guests being greeted by the dining room, with the living room and kitchen beyond. But it’s all changeable based on taste.

Photo by Bright MLS

Photo by Bright MLS

The kitchen has been fully renovated. Its spaciousness could enable it as an eat-in space for less-formal meals.

Photo by Bright MLS

The three bedrooms upstairs all benefit from windows that are almost floor to ceiling, keeping the space bright and airy.

Photo by Bright MLS

The finished basement has its own bathroom, laundry, and, as outfitted here, exercise space.

Photo by Bright MLS

303 Prospect Street, Bridgeport , is on the market for $345,000.

Full details on this listing are at Realtor.com .

Additional residential real estate opportunities in Montgomery County can be browsed in the past posts of the Malvern Bank House of the Week feature.