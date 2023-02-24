3 things to do this weekend – February 24, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend:

1. If you want get into the the hobby of beekeeping, there will be a beginners class in Idaho Falls tomorrow at the Bonneville County Fairgrounds in Idaho Falls. The class will teach you how to start your own beehive, produce your own honey, and pollinate your own garden. The class runs from 8 am to noon.

2. The sport of Skijoring is returning to the Teton Valley this weekend. The sport is where a skier or snowboarder is pulled along a course by a horse, a dog, or something motorized. Skijoring can be found from Southern Colorado to Calgary. The event will be this Saturday and Sunday in Driggs, at the golf course near the Driggs Wellness Center. Gates open at 10am both days.

3. The Museum of Idaho in downtown Idaho Falls is bringing in a new exhibit. 'Dinos of the Deep' is an underwater experience, with some of the largest prehistoric predators of the western seas. The exhibit opens to the public tomorrow at 10 am.