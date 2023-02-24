5 juveniles arrested after fight at Carolina Forest High School

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police arrested five juveniles after a fight at Carolina Forest High School on Wednesday, according to a police report obtained by News13.

Deputies responded to a call Wednesday afternoon in reference to an assault at the school, according to the report. The incident happened in the cafeteria.

Horry County Schools released a statement regarding the incident.

“Our student body was extremely cooperative and did not react to the inappropriate behavior of a few,” the statement said. “The incident is under investigation by the school administration and local law enforcement was contacted. Once the investigation has been completed, we will hold students accountable for their actions in accordance with our district policies.”

Two of the arrested juveniles were taken to The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice, according to the report. The three others were issued juvenile summons and released to their parents on scene.

No other information was immediately available.

