Open in App
Horry County, SC
See more from this location?
WCBD Count on 2

5 juveniles arrested after fight at Carolina Forest High School

By Caleb McCusker,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ORaig_0kyW1PxI00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police arrested five juveniles after a fight at Carolina Forest High School on Wednesday, according to a police report obtained by News13.

Deputies responded to a call Wednesday afternoon in reference to an assault at the school, according to the report. The incident happened in the cafeteria.

Horry County Schools released a statement regarding the incident.

“Our student body was extremely cooperative and did not react to the inappropriate behavior of a few,” the statement said. “The incident is under investigation by the school administration and local law enforcement was contacted. Once the investigation has been completed, we will hold students accountable for their actions in accordance with our district policies.”

Two of the arrested juveniles were taken to The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice, according to the report. The three others were issued juvenile summons and released to their parents on scene.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Carolina State newsLocal South Carolina State
DHEC documents reveal serious issues at 2 Horry County assisted living facilities
Murrells Inlet, SC1 day ago
Overturned vehicle blocks traffic in Forestbrook area, Horry County Fire Rescue says
Forestbrook, SC3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Myrtle Beach police investigate alleged domestic violence incident
Myrtle Beach, SC19 hours ago
Loris Police Department requests ‘Flock Safety’ cameras, increased wages for officers
Loris, SC14 hours ago
Georgetown man gets 10 years in prison for drug, gun crimes
Georgetown, SC1 day ago
Florence County man arrested after allegedly shooting at vehicle doing doughnuts in his yard, deputies say
Scranton, SC1 day ago
10-year-old accused of threats at Pawleys Island school
Pawleys Island, SC2 days ago
Lumberton man charged with murder after 1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting, authorities say
Lumberton, NC1 day ago
Man sentenced for manslaughter in 2018 Robeson County death
Lumberton, NC1 day ago
Florence car salesman allegedly misled customers about vehicle trade-ins
Florence, SC1 day ago
2 Longs residents charged with human trafficking at Myrtle Beach hotel
Myrtle Beach, SC2 days ago
Governor offering reward of up to $25,000 for information on murder of 20-year-old in Bladen Co.
Council, NC2 days ago
Man shot by Market Common jewelry store employee during attempted armed robbery denied bond
Myrtle Beach, SC3 days ago
Controlled burn on 225 acres near Conway causing smoky conditions, officials say
Conway, SC1 day ago
Myrtle Beach residents push for pool on south end
Myrtle Beach, SC1 day ago
Residents return to formerly-deemed unsafe Renaissance Towers in Myrtle Beach area
Myrtle Beach, SC3 days ago
Florence continues work to remove blighted, abandoned homes
Florence, SC1 day ago
Coroner: 20-year-old killed in Conway motorcycle crash
Conway, SC5 days ago
Residents allowed to return to Myrtle Beach condos after being deemed unsafe
Myrtle Beach, SC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy