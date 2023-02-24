Conshohocken-Built Butter Sculpture Turns into Renewable Energy

Butter sculpture created Conshohocken artists. Photo by American Dairy Association North East.

Conshohocken artists are spreading their creation across Pennsylvania , even after it’s been disassembled. Jim Victor and Marie Pelton created a 1,000-pound butter sculpture to go on display at the Pennsylvania Farm Show .

It took several weeks to construct using donated Land O’ Lake’s butter from Carlisle .

The sculpture has since been deconstructed by the American Dairy Association North East and the Reinford Farms and Friendship Community 4-H club of Dauphin County .

The butter was then taken to Brett Reinford’s dairy farm in Mifflintown to be broken down by a methane digester to create renewable energy.

Because of these methane digesters, the farm was able to convert 35,000 tons of food waste to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.