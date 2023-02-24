Valley Forge Park to Construct Trail to King of Prussia

National Memorial Arch at VFNHP. Photo by Valley Forge National Historical Park website.

Valley Forge National Historical Park is going to get a little bit of a makeover, after the approval of new construction. The project will link the park to the Chester Valley Trail , the King of Prussia Town Center , and the Schuylkill River Trail .

The park will also see improvements to the North Gulph Road entrance, writes Melissa Jacobs for Main Line Tonight.

The road will be relocated to the park boundary, making the entrance more scenic and decreasing traffic flow. The original road will be transformed into a new trail.

“Valley Forge National Historical Park is a treasure in our region, and the Valley Forge Park Realignment Permit and Promise Act will help move their park improvements forward,” said U.S. House Representative Madeleine Dean .

Officials say that this multi-use trail will give residents a safer route between the park, King of Prussia , and the other trails.