Conshohocken Brewing Company Unites Two Phillies Broadcasters with One Brew, for Charity

Scott Franzke (l) and Larry Andersen. Photo by Joe Santoliquito at PhillyVoice.

Conshohocken Brewing Company is commemorating Philadelphia Phillies Scott Franzke and Larry Anderson with a namesake brew, Frankze & LA. Michael Tannenaum fielded the assignment of bringing the story to PhillyVoice.

The beverage’s sales will benefit the Philadelphia Youth Sports Collaborative. The organization focuses on equitable access to sports programs and mentorship in the city.

Local sports announcers have been likewise memorialized by beverages like this in the past. 76ers TV broadcaster Marc Zumoff and Eagles voices Merrill Reese and Mike Quick all have IPAs named for them.

“We are narrowing down exactly what we want [Franzke & LA] to be,” Glen Macnow — SportsRadio 94WIP host and part-owner of Conshohocken Brewing Co. — told MLB.com.

Franzke and Andersen, Phillies radio booth veterans, began working together regularly in 2007. Franzke joined the Phillies in 2007, while Andersen has been with the team since 1998, following the death of Richie Ashburn .

Conshohocken Brewing Company has sold a pilsner at Citizens Bank Park in the past. It’s possible that Franzke & LA could find its way there, too.