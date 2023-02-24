Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
MONTCO.Today

Conshohocken Brewing Company Unites Two Phillies Broadcasters with One Brew, for Charity

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w05rp_0kyVvXqK00
Scott Franzke (l) and Larry Andersen.Photo byJoe Santoliquito at PhillyVoice.

Conshohocken Brewing Company is commemorating Philadelphia Phillies Scott Franzke and Larry Anderson with a namesake brew, Frankze & LA. Michael Tannenaum fielded the assignment of bringing the story to PhillyVoice.

The beverage’s sales will benefit the Philadelphia Youth Sports Collaborative. The organization focuses on equitable access to sports programs and mentorship in the city.

Local sports announcers have been likewise memorialized by beverages like this in the past. 76ers TV broadcaster Marc Zumoff and Eagles voices Merrill Reese and Mike Quick all have IPAs named for them.

“We are narrowing down exactly what we want [Franzke & LA] to be,” Glen MacnowSportsRadio 94WIP host and part-owner of Conshohocken Brewing Co. — told MLB.com.

Franzke and Andersen, Phillies radio booth veterans, began working together regularly in 2007. Franzke joined the Phillies in 2007, while Andersen has been with the team since 1998, following the death of Richie Ashburn.

Conshohocken Brewing Company has sold a pilsner at Citizens Bank Park in the past. It’s possible that Franzke & LA could find its way there, too.

More on this Phillies-themed beverage from Conshohocken is at PhillyVoice.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Member of Philadelphia’s Blazers Ski Club One of 2,000 People Who Attended National Brotherhood of Skiers’ 50th Anniversary
Philadelphia, PA8 hours ago
These Are the Eight Black-owned Restaurants in Philadelphia That NBA.com Says Should Not Be Missed
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Philadelphia Business Journal’s 2023 Power List Finds Firstrust’s Tim Abell Quite Able
Philadelphia, PA2 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Espresso Martini Machine Has Montco Bar Scene in High Spirits
Fort Washington, PA21 hours ago
King of Prussia District Holds Ninth Annual Shopping/Dining Week
King Of Prussia, PA1 day ago
Ms. Pennsylvania 2023 Is Creating Opportunities for Women
Glen Mills, PA1 hour ago
Elmwood Park Zoo Reps Prowl Montco Seeking Homes for a Jaguar; Find One in Horsham
Norristown, PA17 hours ago
Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board’s Mike Bowman Named to Philadelphia Business Journal’s Power 101 List
Philadelphia, PA8 hours ago
John DeBella, Bala Cynwyd Broadcaster, Gets Philly Walk-of-Fame Star
Bala Cynwyd, PA3 days ago
Normandy Farm’s Philly-Themed ‘Phrends’ Is a Murder Mystery Delight
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
First YMCA Building in Chester County to Become Coatesville’s Newest Restaurant
Coatesville, PA1 day ago
Iconic Pink’s Hot Dogs Continues to Be Something to Relish in King of Prussia
King Of Prussia, PA2 days ago
Richboro Florists Create Wreath to Honor Fallen Philadelphia Police Officer
Richboro, PA2 days ago
Medical Optometry America Opens New Eye-Health Center — and HQ — in Horsham
Horsham, PA1 hour ago
Owner of Plymouth Meeting, Willow Grove Malls Has an Unconventional Idea to Pay Off Debt
Plymouth Meeting, PA2 days ago
New David’s Bridal Business Arrangement: Silk Isn’t Only for Dresses Anymore
Conshohocken, PA1 day ago
City Ave. District Marks Mar. 8 International Women’s Day with 6abc ‘Empower Hour’
Bala Cynwyd, PA1 day ago
Outsider’s View of Retail’s Reign: Quebec Travel Guide Notes ‘Surprising’ Things about King of Prussia Mall
King Of Prussia, PA8 hours ago
This High Profile Delco Republican Once Stomped through Springfield Routinely
Springfield, PA1 day ago
New Mothers Create Social Media Page for Kid-Friendly Activities on the Main Line
Berwyn, PA8 hours ago
Jenkintown Firm Spent 2022 Giving Away $6.06 Billion of Other People’s Money
Philadelphia, PA20 hours ago
Norristown Pastor Explains the ‘St. Patrick of Sicily’
Norristown, PA21 hours ago
Royersford Chik-fil-A Acts to End Teens Ruffling Patrons’ Feathers
Royersford, PA3 days ago
King of Prussia Medical Travel Provider Expands Global Capacity for Clinical Trial Participants
King Of Prussia, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy