Episcopal Academy Student Co-founds Nonprofit to Help Refugees

Advaith Kollipara, left, and Daniel Adibi, right, with donated school supplies. Photo by Refugee School Supplies

Daniel Adibi, a student at Episcopal Academy in Newtown Square , has created a nonprofit with the help of The Foundation for Delaware County to make sure refugees have the school supplies they need for their education, writes Massarah Mikati for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Adibi was a middle school volunteer with HIAS PA, a refugee and immigrant resettlement organization and saw the difficulties kids his age had adjusting to life in the United States.

“I thought that one of the biggest things that they need is an education, and I wanted to essentially make sure that every student, their financial situation would not be an impediment to their education,” Adibi said.

Last year, Adibi co-founded Refugee School Supplies with Advaith Kollipara, a sophomore at Northman High School. Both are children of immigrants from Iran and India.

They raised money and partnered with organizations, including The Foundation for Delaware County, a fiscal sponsor for the nonprofit.

The Nationalities Service Center is the main distributor of their donations.

Adibi and Kollipara have raised about $3,500 and have donated backpacks filled with school supplies for 50 refugee students. There’s enough money left to donate 100 more supply bundles.