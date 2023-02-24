DELCO Careers–Dunwoody Village is Looking to Hire for These Following Positions.

Photo by Dunwoody Village.

Dunwoody Village is a five-star ranked not-for-profit continuing care retirement community in Newtown Square located in a picturesque wooded setting, combining comfort with award-winning high-quality healthcare and rehabilitation.

Dunwoody Village is always looking for Dunwoody career people who want a “decidedly different career,” who share a commitment to excellence, and who want to join their team. Qualified applicants are encouraged to apply online.

Dunwoody Village is an equal-opportunity employer and appreciates the benefits of a diverse workforce.

All Dunwoody Village employees are required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and influenza vaccine prior to hiring.

The following Dunwoody career positions are available:

Groundskeeper

This full-time position for those 18 and over comes with a $2,000 sign-on bonus.

Dunwoody Village is currently seeking a dedicated and motivated full-time groundskeeper working a shift from 6:30 AM to 2:30 PM.

The groundskeeper would provide mulching, fertilizing, weeding, planting, pruning, and shoveling, as well as snow, leaf, and litter removal on the property.

They would also operate landscape equipment and install seasonal decorations.

The position requires a valid PA driver’s license to drive equipment and operate a truck with a snowplow during winter weather.

The ideal candidate will have at least 2 years of experience in a similar setting and must be willing to work in all weather conditions.

The job requires the ability to walk, stoop, kneel, climb, bend, and the ability to repeatedly lift, carry, push, and/or pull 50+ lbs.

Other skills include excellent customer service and interpersonal skills with the ability to relate to others. Strong organizational and time-management skills are also required.

Long-Term Care experience is preferred but not required. Dunwoody Village is willing to train caring individuals who demonstrate a keen desire to work with older adults.

All applicants interested in full-time must be available to work within a weekend and holiday rotation.

Full-time employees receive a benefits package with medical, dental, vision, prescription, short-term disability, long-term disability, and a 403b retirement plan that includes a company match + a year-end discretionary contribution. Dunwoody also offers paid time off, tuition assistance, and semi-annual bonuses.

Find out more about this Groundskeeper position at Dunwoody Village .

Registered Nurse

This full-time position comes with a $20,000 sign-on bonus.

Dunwoody Village is currently seeking dedicated and caring Registered Nurses to join its team for a full-time 7 AM to 3:30 PM position.

Dunwoody Village is offering new starting rates for all positions and will pay for experience.

Candidates must have at least one year of experience as an RN in Long Term Care, Rehab, Memory Care, and Skilled Nursing.

A valid Pennsylvania license as a Registered Nurse with CPR certification is required.

All applicants interested in full-time must be available to work within a weekend and holiday rotation.

Primary nursing duties include:

Provide exceptional resident care according to the Plan of Care.

Provide a safe environment for the residents

Comply with all documentation and record-keeping requirements (utilizing Point Click Care)

Possess excellent written and verbal communication, documentation, and computer skills

Dunwoody maintains an excellent nurse-to-resident ratio of 1 nurse for 20 residents along with the support of two or three certified nursing assistants per unit.

The rehab floor has two nurses for 21 residents with the support of three certified nursing assistants.

Full-time employees receive a benefits package with medical, dental, vision, prescription, short-term disability, long-term disability and a 403b retirement plan that includes a company match + a year-end discretionary contribution. Dunwoody also offers paid time off, tuition assistance, and semi-annual bonuses.

Find out more about the registered nurse position .

Activities/Recreation Assistant

This full-time position comes with a $2,000 sign-on bonus.

Dunwoody Village is currently seeking a full-time activities/recreation assistant to help with the more than 3,000 recreation programs offered each year to residents.

The recreation assistant is responsible for developing and implementing both group and individual recreation programs.

Candidates with relevant experience in long-term care or the recreation field are preferred but Dunwoody will train motivated persons with a desire to work with older adults.

Duties include:

Plan, develop, and implement group recreation programs such as exercise class, word games, horticulture, arts and crafts etc.

Inform residents of daily events and escort Residents to and from group programs

Identify the individual abilities of residents and plans recreation programs to accommodate those abilities.

Maintain a daily record of residents’ participation in group and individual programs.

Assist the manager in evaluating the effectiveness of the program and the participation levels of residents.

Candidates must be high school graduates.

They must be available to work weekends and holiday rotations.

Candidates should be proficient in using Microsoft Word, Office, Facetime, and iTunes, be able to read aloud to a group or individual, demonstrate good judgment, problem-solving, and decision-making, and be able to work independently and with supervision.

They should demonstrate organization and time management skills, offer a cheerful, positive attitude with the ability to motivate people, and have a genuine liking and respect for the elderly and physically and cognitively impaired.

Find out more about the activities/recreation assistant position .