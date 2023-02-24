David Brearley Middle/High School Announces 2nd Marking Period Honor Roll

KENILWORTH, NJ - David Brearley Middle High School announced the students who have qualified for Honor Roll and High Honor Roll for the second marking period of the 2022-23 academic year.
DBMHS recognizes student achievement every marking period at the two levels.
To be named to the honor roll, the minimum requirements are two course grades of (80-84) if all other grades are (85) or higher. To be named to the distinguished honor roll the minimum requirements are the two course grades of (85-89) if all other grades are (90) or higher. Names of all students who make both honor rolls are proudly displayed in the hall as semester honor roll recipients.
The following list is the students beginning in grade seven up to twelfth who achieved this accomplishment.
DBMHS 2022-23 MARKING PERIOD 2 HIGH HONOR ROLL
Allende Leila 07
Almeida Mateo 07
Beronio Rian 07
Cahill Robert 07
Camacho Dean 07
Conceicao Melanie 07
Cruz Melanie 07
Curtis Kayla 07
DiCarlo Antonio 07
Durniak Abigail 07
Ferrari Marisa 07
Garcia Giavanna 07
Iacovo Alessia 07
Lugo Daniel 07
Marcorelli Greta 07
Marques Ryan 07
McAuliffe Morgan07
MingucciMaddox 07
Monteiro Gabriel 07
Ortiz Elijah 07
Paiva Giuliana 07
Parkhill Allyson 07
Shah Ved 07
Sierant Kylie 07
Simon John 07
Simon Shannon 07
Smith Ryan 07
Valdes Karla 07
Velasquez Dos Santos Isabella 07
Da Silva Evellyn 07
Armamento Madeline 08
Bilewu Josiah 08
Bonacchi Giulianna 08
Budis Ryan 08
Cabrera Elva 08
Centeno Sophie 08
Cornejo Cevallos Gabriela 08
Coronel Nataly 08
Crane Noelle 08
DiCarlo Alessia 08
Ferreira Katarina 08
Ferreira Vasquez Caroline 08
Firsichbaum Jamie 08
Garafolo Nadya 08
Garcia Caroline 08
Huisacayna John 08
Jacqueney Cailee 08
Licata Cristiana 08
Lobato Anabella 08
Lodato Patrick 08
Lopez Elijah 08
Lopez Jada 08
Maldonado Catori 08
Marano Sophia 08
Marte Samantha 08
Massa Steven 08
Matthews Caylee 08
McKinley Aliyah 08
Merise Sarai 08
Mora Theodora 08
Onion Joshua 08
Pereira Aaden 08
Pirozzi Giovanna 08
Rivera Alexa 08
Rocha Amaral Any 08
Rodrigues Victoria 08
Salinas Loja Maycol 08
Sanchez Priscila 08
Sanchez Ramirez Yaneth 08
Shah Anjali 08
Singh Jaskaran 08
Sode Georgia 08
Soos Riley 08
Stout Zoe 08
Ventura Alyssa0 8
Vlasic Ava 08
Allende Sierra 09
Aparejado Alexa 09
Batista Beatrice 09
Caruso Adalina 09
Condo Dominick 09
Correia Samantha 09
Costa Sara Maiara 09
De Carvalho Brianna 09
Donohue Aidan 09
Giedyk Angelika 09
Gomes Sofia 09
Grabowski Damian 09
Lipke Madison 09
Lojano Jeremy 09
Luciano Bianca 09
Luna-Vargas Fernanda 09
Matos Andre 09
Mejia Cardenas Ayleen 09
Mladenovic Una 09
Monteiro Keven 09
Obuchowski Jamie 09
Ortiz Zacheraia 09
Pelesz Emilia 09
Pierce Mackenzie 09
Rizzo Madison 09
Rosado-Sanchez Ariela 09
Santos Gabriella 09
Sarabando Mariyah 09
Sethi Navia 09
Shestak Sasha 09
Skwarek Alexander 09
Tiru Hector 09
Tiwari Aarya 09
Turner Cayden 09
Weiss Kevin 09
Zawacki Tyler 09
Akheraz Zakaria 10
Bagtas Aaron 10
Bilewu Temitayo 10
Chabala Gianni1 0
DeMatos Christopher 10
DeMatos Samantha1 0
Dias Madison 10
Dias Samantha 10
Dutra Emily 10
Farrell Jack 10
Garza Syria Bree 10
Gensch Sydney10
Graf Hayley 10
Lima Luiza10
Mack Gabriella10
Manee Antonia10
Manee Samantha10
Martin Jessica 10
McGettigan Corey 10
Moncada Milena 10
Moran Josue 10
Nunez Anthony 10
Oluwehuje Krystal 10
Ondrey Michael 10
Pinto Isabella 10
Raber Nicholas 10
Rodrigues Gabriella 10
Skeffington Danielle 10
Amato Alyssa 11
Batista Kevin 11
Bentivegna Antonia 11
Bentivegna Gianna11
Bunay Leslie 11
Burt Jeremy 11
Camacho Luis 11
Camarinha Olivia 11
Carey Madison 11
Castello Megan 11
DaPonte Giulianna 11
DeSousa Caitlin 11
DiMatteo-Ubal Luca 11
Diaz Suyo Sebastian 11
Donovan Emily 11
Ferreira Julie 11
Figueiredo Alivia 11
Grootfaam Christian1 1
Hashem Simon 11
Jankiewicz Alexander 11
Jorge Andre 11
Kepuladze Kate 11
Kollarik Michae l11
Larosa Ella 11
Milord Midgee 11
Mohamed Nour 11
Mongioi Gabriella 11
Moran Gabriel 11
Padula Joseph 11
Pallitto Ariana 11
Palmadessa Sophia 11
Paredes Genesis 11
Pinto Joe 11
Pires Brandon 11
Ponce Evan 11
Quinde Sanchez Jared 11
Rodrigues Raquel 11
Rodriguez Barraboza Alex 11
Sanchez Jessica 11
Shah Nand 11
Shestak Andrew 11
Shestak Dennis 11
Shirley Kaitlyn 11
Sode Bianca 11
Soriano Brianna 11
Valero Beleno Josandreina 11
Yadimarco Brianna 11
Bendezu Castillo Diego 12
Burns Alex 12
Capiro Marizza 12
Carvajal Reyli 12
Clear Milan 12
Clover Abigail 12
Espana Mariela 12
Espinosa Perez Aurelio 12
Fitzsimmons Brendan 12
Flores Ariana 12
Flosa Anabela 12
Gensch Ryan12
Gonzalez Liz 12
Hannon Colleen 12
Higgins Madison 12
Kessler Maeve 12
Kuster Katie 12
Leiva Kristy1 2
Marranca Vaughn 12
Meehan Sean 12
Ortiz Cara 12
Quinalia Camyla 12
Rafter Ryan 12
Rodriguez Maylin 12
Rodriguez Yanelis 12
Scuderi Gianna 12
Siri Michelle 12
Skeffington Matthew 12
Skeffington Michael 12
Sousa Alyssa 12
Sweeney Charles 12
Walker Isaiah 12
Wetzel Emily 12
Williamson Sanaii 12
Willis Casey 12
DBMHS 2022-23 MARKING PERIOD 2 HONOR ROLL
Asaad Haven 07
Balanta Juan 07
Belando Sofia 07
Bellino Carmella 07
Bermudez Lucas 07
Bonetti Giuliana 07
Bunay Jeidy 07
Carreto Isabella 07
Chinchilla Justin 07
Della Pietra Gianmarco 07
Dersono Sofia 07
Fernandes Gabriella 07
Graca Juelz 07
Kepuladze James 07
Lopez Jonathan 07
Matos Analia 07
Monagas Alejandro 07
Monaghan Lucas 07
Pinto Sofia 07
Quinonez Sophia 07
Rivera Jordan 07
Ruiz Milla 07
Scuderi Ryan0 7
Sims Nicholas 07
Singh Ekamvir 07
Torrelly Rebollar Yeremi 07
Vieira Queiros Alexander 07
Cipriano Giana 08
De Oliveira Pedro 08
Fontanez Darlene 08
Gonzalez Kaylee 08
Lukowicz Juliana 08
Lynn Jamie 08
Miralles Jericho 08
Munoz Max 08
Neto Christopher 08
Nunez Makayla 08
Parkash Radhika 08
Pombo Julian 08
Ramirez Aileen 08
Rivera Bryanna 08
Santana Caroline 08
Soares Ramos Victoria 08
West Christian 08
Yepez Sophia 08
Abusharea Jomana 09
Breunig Jonathan 09
Church Allison 09
Dias Noah 09
Espinosa Perez Andrew 09
Falcon Aidan 09
Glassen John 09
Koonce Al-Kamir 09
Lima Lindsay 09
Lopez Christian 09
Luna Leo 09
Luna Tlanipa Erika 09
Miranda Yariel 09
Montes de Oca Perrotta Giulianna 09
Ortiz Vazquez Yarie l09
Piotrowski Christopher 09
Santiago Amelia 09
Solis Alana 09
Vicari Joseph 09
Walburg Anastasia 09
Wewna Severyn 09
Ascue Gonzalo10
Aviles Jeremy 10
Ballesteros Juliana 10
Cantalupo Ellie 10
DeLuca Nico 10
DiDonato Matthew10
Ferreira Leticia 10
Gable Robert 10
Goncalves Sophia 10
Jorge Gabriel 10
Lonergan Erinn 10
Orlando Anthony 10
Restrepo Agudelo Luisa Maria 10
Zaman Ali 10
Balbuena Angelo 11
Besanceney Steven 11
Borg Nina 11
Boucos Jordyn 11
Caracitas Lucas 11
Carvalho Sean 11
Cox Joseph 11
Da Silva Pereira Miriam 11
De Oliveira Deborah 11
De la Cruz Rosangel 11
DeVargas Camila 11
Doroshev Andrii 11
Essiet Uduak 11
Gilligan Ally 11
Gondar Nicolas 11
Hernandez Daisy 11
LaManna Anthony 11
Luna Tlanipa Andrea 11
Marcorelli Christian 11
Mendez Kevin 11
Morales Jason 11
Nikovic Salima 11
Obiedzinski Ryan 11
Pires Brandon 11
Pugliese Thomas 11
Rojas Ayala Danny 11
Scandroglio Leonardo 11
Sierra-Ceballos Gabriela 11
Simons Kennedy 11
Tyra Amanda 11
Baptista Victoria 12
Barcelo Fernandez Ashley 12
Bermudez Hailey 12
Blaise Adriana 12
Cardenas Jayden 12
Cipriano Joseph 12
Emerson Cristiana 12
George Abigail 12
George Laela 12
Hofmeister Emyli 12
Kijewski Sean 12
Luna Kate 12
Masucci Madeline 12
Pacheco Jacqueline 12
Padula Luke 12
Pierce Madison 12
Segura Augusto 12
Soos Samantha 12
Torres Jennifer 12
Vicari Vanessa 12
Make sure you don’t miss any Kenilworth news! Sign-up for our free daily e-newsletter.
Know a story we should share with readers? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net and tell us about it.
TAPinto Kenilworth is free to read, funded entirely by business advertising.
Comments / 0