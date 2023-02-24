David Brearley Middle/High School Announces 2nd Marking Period Honor Roll

KENILWORTH, NJ - David Brearley Middle High School announced the students who have qualified for Honor Roll and High Honor Roll for the second marking period of the 2022-23 academic year.

DBMHS recognizes student achievement every marking period at the two levels.

To be named to the honor roll, the minimum requirements are two course grades of (80-84) if all other grades are (85) or higher. To be named to the distinguished honor roll the minimum requirements are the two course grades of (85-89) if all other grades are (90) or higher. Names of all students who make both honor rolls are proudly displayed in the hall as semester honor roll recipients.

The following list is the students beginning in grade seven up to twelfth who achieved this accomplishment.

DBMHS 2022-23 MARKING PERIOD 2 HIGH HONOR ROLL

Allende Leila 07

Almeida Mateo 07

Beronio Rian 07

Cahill Robert 07

Camacho Dean 07

Conceicao Melanie 07

Cruz Melanie 07

Curtis Kayla 07

DiCarlo Antonio 07

Durniak Abigail 07

Ferrari Marisa 07

Garcia Giavanna 07

Iacovo Alessia 07

Lugo Daniel 07

Marcorelli Greta 07

Marques Ryan 07

McAuliffe Morgan07

MingucciMaddox 07

Monteiro Gabriel 07

Ortiz Elijah 07

Paiva Giuliana 07

Parkhill Allyson 07

Shah Ved 07

Sierant Kylie 07

Simon John 07

Simon Shannon 07

Smith Ryan 07

Valdes Karla 07

Velasquez Dos Santos Isabella 07

Da Silva Evellyn 07

Armamento Madeline 08

Bilewu Josiah 08

Bonacchi Giulianna 08

Budis Ryan 08

Cabrera Elva 08

Centeno Sophie 08

Cornejo Cevallos Gabriela 08

Coronel Nataly 08

Crane Noelle 08

DiCarlo Alessia 08

Ferreira Katarina 08

Ferreira Vasquez Caroline 08

Firsichbaum Jamie 08

Garafolo Nadya 08

Garcia Caroline 08

Huisacayna John 08

Jacqueney Cailee 08

Licata Cristiana 08

Lobato Anabella 08

Lodato Patrick 08

Lopez Elijah 08

Lopez Jada 08

Maldonado Catori 08

Marano Sophia 08

Marte Samantha 08

Massa Steven 08

Matthews Caylee 08

McKinley Aliyah 08

Merise Sarai 08

Mora Theodora 08

Onion Joshua 08

Pereira Aaden 08

Pirozzi Giovanna 08

Rivera Alexa 08

Rocha Amaral Any 08

Rodrigues Victoria 08

Salinas Loja Maycol 08

Sanchez Priscila 08

Sanchez Ramirez Yaneth 08

Shah Anjali 08

Singh Jaskaran 08

Sode Georgia 08

Soos Riley 08

Stout Zoe 08

Ventura Alyssa0 8

Vlasic Ava 08

Allende Sierra 09

Aparejado Alexa 09

Batista Beatrice 09

Caruso Adalina 09

Condo Dominick 09

Correia Samantha 09

Costa Sara Maiara 09

De Carvalho Brianna 09

Donohue Aidan 09

Giedyk Angelika 09

Gomes Sofia 09

Grabowski Damian 09

Lipke Madison 09

Lojano Jeremy 09

Luciano Bianca 09

Luna-Vargas Fernanda 09

Matos Andre 09

Mejia Cardenas Ayleen 09

Mladenovic Una 09

Monteiro Keven 09

Obuchowski Jamie 09

Ortiz Zacheraia 09

Pelesz Emilia 09

Pierce Mackenzie 09

Rizzo Madison 09

Rosado-Sanchez Ariela 09

Santos Gabriella 09

Sarabando Mariyah 09

Sethi Navia 09

Shestak Sasha 09

Skwarek Alexander 09

Tiru Hector 09

Tiwari Aarya 09

Turner Cayden 09

Weiss Kevin 09

Zawacki Tyler 09

Akheraz Zakaria 10

Bagtas Aaron 10

Bilewu Temitayo 10

Chabala Gianni1 0

DeMatos Christopher 10

DeMatos Samantha1 0

Dias Madison 10

Dias Samantha 10

Dutra Emily 10

Farrell Jack 10

Garza Syria Bree 10

Gensch Sydney10

Graf Hayley 10

Lima Luiza10

Mack Gabriella10

Manee Antonia10

Manee Samantha10

Martin Jessica 10

McGettigan Corey 10

Moncada Milena 10

Moran Josue 10

Nunez Anthony 10

Oluwehuje Krystal 10

Ondrey Michael 10

Pinto Isabella 10

Raber Nicholas 10

Rodrigues Gabriella 10

Skeffington Danielle 10

Amato Alyssa 11

Batista Kevin 11

Bentivegna Antonia 11

Bentivegna Gianna11

Bunay Leslie 11

Burt Jeremy 11

Camacho Luis 11

Camarinha Olivia 11

Carey Madison 11

Castello Megan 11

DaPonte Giulianna 11

DeSousa Caitlin 11

DiMatteo-Ubal Luca 11

Diaz Suyo Sebastian 11

Donovan Emily 11

Ferreira Julie 11

Figueiredo Alivia 11

Grootfaam Christian1 1

Hashem Simon 11

Jankiewicz Alexander 11

Jorge Andre 11

Kepuladze Kate 11

Kollarik Michae l11

Larosa Ella 11

Milord Midgee 11

Mohamed Nour 11

Mongioi Gabriella 11

Moran Gabriel 11

Padula Joseph 11

Pallitto Ariana 11

Palmadessa Sophia 11

Paredes Genesis 11

Pinto Joe 11

Pires Brandon 11

Ponce Evan 11

Quinde Sanchez Jared 11

Rodrigues Raquel 11

Rodriguez Barraboza Alex 11

Sanchez Jessica 11

Shah Nand 11

Shestak Andrew 11

Shestak Dennis 11

Shirley Kaitlyn 11

Sode Bianca 11

Soriano Brianna 11

Valero Beleno Josandreina 11

Yadimarco Brianna 11

Bendezu Castillo Diego 12

Burns Alex 12

Capiro Marizza 12

Carvajal Reyli 12

Clear Milan 12

Clover Abigail 12

Espana Mariela 12

Espinosa Perez Aurelio 12

Fitzsimmons Brendan 12

Flores Ariana 12

Flosa Anabela 12

Gensch Ryan12

Gonzalez Liz 12

Hannon Colleen 12

Higgins Madison 12

Kessler Maeve 12

Kuster Katie 12

Leiva Kristy1 2

Marranca Vaughn 12

Meehan Sean 12

Ortiz Cara 12

Quinalia Camyla 12

Rafter Ryan 12

Rodriguez Maylin 12

Rodriguez Yanelis 12

Scuderi Gianna 12

Siri Michelle 12

Skeffington Matthew 12

Skeffington Michael 12

Sousa Alyssa 12

Sweeney Charles 12

Walker Isaiah 12

Wetzel Emily 12

Williamson Sanaii 12

Willis Casey 12

DBMHS 2022-23 MARKING PERIOD 2 HONOR ROLL

Asaad Haven 07

Balanta Juan 07

Belando Sofia 07

Bellino Carmella 07

Bermudez Lucas 07

Bonetti Giuliana 07

Bunay Jeidy 07

Carreto Isabella 07

Chinchilla Justin 07

Della Pietra Gianmarco 07

Dersono Sofia 07

Fernandes Gabriella 07

Graca Juelz 07

Kepuladze James 07

Lopez Jonathan 07

Matos Analia 07

Monagas Alejandro 07

Monaghan Lucas 07

Pinto Sofia 07

Quinonez Sophia 07

Rivera Jordan 07

Ruiz Milla 07

Scuderi Ryan0 7

Sims Nicholas 07

Singh Ekamvir 07

Torrelly Rebollar Yeremi 07

Vieira Queiros Alexander 07

Cipriano Giana 08

De Oliveira Pedro 08

Fontanez Darlene 08

Gonzalez Kaylee 08

Lukowicz Juliana 08

Lynn Jamie 08

Miralles Jericho 08

Munoz Max 08

Neto Christopher 08

Nunez Makayla 08

Parkash Radhika 08

Pombo Julian 08

Ramirez Aileen 08

Rivera Bryanna 08

Santana Caroline 08

Soares Ramos Victoria 08

West Christian 08

Yepez Sophia 08

Abusharea Jomana 09

Breunig Jonathan 09

Church Allison 09

Dias Noah 09

Espinosa Perez Andrew 09

Falcon Aidan 09

Glassen John 09

Koonce Al-Kamir 09

Lima Lindsay 09

Lopez Christian 09

Luna Leo 09

Luna Tlanipa Erika 09

Miranda Yariel 09

Montes de Oca Perrotta Giulianna 09

Ortiz Vazquez Yarie l09

Piotrowski Christopher 09

Santiago Amelia 09

Solis Alana 09

Vicari Joseph 09

Walburg Anastasia 09

Wewna Severyn 09

Ascue Gonzalo10

Aviles Jeremy 10

Ballesteros Juliana 10

Cantalupo Ellie 10

DeLuca Nico 10

DiDonato Matthew10

Ferreira Leticia 10

Gable Robert 10

Goncalves Sophia 10

Jorge Gabriel 10

Lonergan Erinn 10

Orlando Anthony 10

Restrepo Agudelo Luisa Maria 10

Zaman Ali 10

Balbuena Angelo 11

Besanceney Steven 11

Borg Nina 11

Boucos Jordyn 11

Caracitas Lucas 11

Carvalho Sean 11

Cox Joseph 11

Da Silva Pereira Miriam 11

De Oliveira Deborah 11

De la Cruz Rosangel 11

DeVargas Camila 11

Doroshev Andrii 11

Essiet Uduak 11

Gilligan Ally 11

Gondar Nicolas 11

Hernandez Daisy 11

LaManna Anthony 11

Luna Tlanipa Andrea 11

Marcorelli Christian 11

Mendez Kevin 11

Morales Jason 11

Nikovic Salima 11

Obiedzinski Ryan 11

Pires Brandon 11

Pugliese Thomas 11

Rojas Ayala Danny 11

Scandroglio Leonardo 11

Sierra-Ceballos Gabriela 11

Simons Kennedy 11

Tyra Amanda 11

Baptista Victoria 12

Barcelo Fernandez Ashley 12

Bermudez Hailey 12

Blaise Adriana 12

Cardenas Jayden 12

Cipriano Joseph 12

Emerson Cristiana 12

George Abigail 12

George Laela 12

Hofmeister Emyli 12

Kijewski Sean 12

Luna Kate 12

Masucci Madeline 12

Pacheco Jacqueline 12

Padula Luke 12

Pierce Madison 12

Segura Augusto 12

Soos Samantha 12

Torres Jennifer 12

Vicari Vanessa 12

Make sure you don’t miss any Kenilworth news! Sign-up for our free daily e-newsletter.

Know a story we should share with readers? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net and tell us about it.

TAPinto Kenilworth is free to read, funded entirely by business advertising.



