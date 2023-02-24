2023 Cajun Woodstock Set for April 1-2 at Church Point City Park

Cajun Woodstock, Facebook

Cajun Woodstock , a benefit for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, will once again be held at Church Point City Park on April 1-2, 2023.

This family-friendly event is back and features live entertainment, food, fun and more.

All proceeds will go to our babies at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital .

Admission to Cajun Woodstock is only $5 per person while kids 12 and under get in free. Gates open at 10:00 am on both days.

IDs are required and no ice chests or outside food and drinks are allowed.

On Saturday morning there will be a Round Steak Rice & Gravy Cook-Off with sampling beginning at 11:00 am and awards at noon.

Also on Saturday morning, there will be the popular 5K Color Run for a Cure .

Then on Sunday, it’s the “Cruzin’ For a Cure” poker run with registration beginning at 8 am.

Live music will be the highlight of the weekend as there will be bands starting each day at 11:00 am. Here is the complete rundown:

Saturday, April 1

11:00 am – 1:00 pm — Troy Lejeune & Cajun Revue

1:30 pm – 3:30 pm — Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition

4:00 pm – 6:00 pm — Seth Spell & Cajun Strong

6:30 pm – 8:30 pm — Mason Trail & Zydeco Rhythm

9:00pm – 11:00 pm — Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie

Sunday, April 2

11:00 am – 1:00 pm — Donnie Broussard & The Louisiana Stars

1:30 pm – 3:30 pm — Dustin Sonnier & The Wanted

4:00 pm – 6:00 pm — High Performance

To learn more about this year’s Cajun Woodstock, visit their website here or follow them on Facebook .