2023 Cajun Woodstock Set for April 1-2 at Church Point City Park

Cajun Woodstock , a benefit for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, will once again be held at Church Point City Park on April 1-2, 2023.
This family-friendly event is back and features live entertainment, food, fun and more.
All proceeds will go to our babies at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital .
Admission to Cajun Woodstock is only $5 per person while kids 12 and under get in free. Gates open at 10:00 am on both days.
IDs are required and no ice chests or outside food and drinks are allowed.
On Saturday morning there will be a Round Steak Rice & Gravy Cook-Off with sampling beginning at 11:00 am and awards at noon.
Also on Saturday morning, there will be the popular 5K Color Run for a Cure .
Then on Sunday, it’s the “Cruzin’ For a Cure” poker run with registration beginning at 8 am.
Live music will be the highlight of the weekend as there will be bands starting each day at 11:00 am. Here is the complete rundown:
Saturday, April 1
11:00 am – 1:00 pm — Troy Lejeune & Cajun Revue
1:30 pm – 3:30 pm — Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition
4:00 pm – 6:00 pm — Seth Spell & Cajun Strong
6:30 pm – 8:30 pm — Mason Trail & Zydeco Rhythm
9:00pm – 11:00 pm — Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie
Sunday, April 2
11:00 am – 1:00 pm — Donnie Broussard & The Louisiana Stars
1:30 pm – 3:30 pm — Dustin Sonnier & The Wanted
4:00 pm – 6:00 pm — High Performance
