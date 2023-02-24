Open in App
Houston, TX
The Associated Press

Houston faces Golden State on 4-game road skid

By The Associated Press,

7 days ago

Houston Rockets (13-45, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (29-30, ninth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Warriors -9.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston visits Golden State looking to break its four-game road skid.

The Warriors are 17-15 in Western Conference games. Golden State is second in the league averaging 118.5 points and is shooting 47.7% from the field.

The Rockets are 7-31 against conference opponents. Houston is fourth in the NBA with 46.6 rebounds per game. Alperen Sengun paces the Rockets with 8.8.

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 4 the Warriors won 120-101 led by 36 points from Andrew Wiggins, while Kevin Porter Jr. scored 20 points for the Rockets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Klay Thompson is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 4.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, while averaging 21 points. Jordan Poole is averaging 21.4 points and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Sengun is averaging 15.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 121.4 points, 42.0 rebounds, 31.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.8 points per game.

Rockets: 2-8, averaging 109.9 points, 45.2 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.6 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Andrew Wiggins: out (personal), Ryan Rollins: out for season (foot), Gary Payton II: out (adductor), Stephen Curry: out (leg), Andre Iguodala: out (hip).

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr.: out (foot), Jalen Green: out (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

