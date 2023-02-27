Central California Storm: The latest on closures, flooding and impact

After a week filled with wind, hail and snow -- this weekend's forecast is packing a punch with even more wind and rain expected.

A winter storm is sweeping across California, causing some unusual weather in the Central Valley.

Because there are so many power outages, expect traffic lights to be out. To stay up to date on your area, visit

A Flood Watch was issued in Tulare County on Friday as the latest winter storm slams California.

Mariposa County Unified School District will observe a snow day on Monday, February 27.

Bass Lake School District told families Sunday that school will be canceled for OES, OCI, Wasuma, and Fresno Flats Monday due to the power outages, campus safety conditions and the incoming weather.

All Yosemite Unified Schools will be closed Monday as well because of current conditions.

Sierra Unified says school is still planned as normal for Monday.

Interstate at the Grapevine has reopened after being closed due to heavy snow and ice.

Highway 99 in Pixley is reopen after the freeway flooded Saturday.

Shields and Leonard Avenues in East Central Fresno are closed after part of the road was washed out.

Highway 168 at the bottom of the four lane remains closed.

Highway 58 in Kern County is now open.

Highway 41 at Highway 33 near Kettleman City is closed according to CHP.

Sunday, February 26

2:00 p.m.

The decision as more snow is expected in the coming days.

MCUSD will reassess conditions Monday.

12:00 p.m.

The American Red Cross evacuation center has opened in Oakhurst and Mariposa County.

The Oakhurst center is located at the Oakhurst Community Center and the Mariposa center is located at the Mariposa Senior Center.

Both are open to those impacted by power outages.

Saturday, February 25

8:00 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol says Interstate 5 at the Grapevine will remain closed in both directions until Sunday morning.

Officials say the plan is to reopen the highway at 11 a.m.

CHP says crews will be working through the night and into Sunda morning in preparation for the reopening.

1:30 p.m.

Tulare County emergency responders are working to evacuate several homes.

Residents in Seville and Yettem have been asked to voluntarily evacuate.

Avenue 384 is closed in both directions at Road 144 and Road 132.

Officials are providing sandbags and are asking everyone to stay out of the area to give personnel room to work.

10:30 a.m.

Yosemite National Park will be closed until Wednesday, March 1 due to severe weather conditions.

Rangers say travel on all roads within the park is restricted to administrative traffic only.

10:00 a.m.

Highway 99 shut down in Pixley due to flooding.

The California Highway Patrol says Highway 99 at Avenue 96 in Pixley is expected to be shut down for most of the day, if not well into tomorrow.

Officers responded to calls of a traffic collision just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

When CHP officers arrived, they found a total of five cars stranded in the water.

No injuries were reported.

Traffic is being diverted to the frontage roads in both directions. CHP is asking drivers to use alternate routes.

9:00 a.m.

The California Highway Patrol says Interstate 5 at the Grapevine remains closed in both directions due to falling snow and ice.

It is unknown when the Grapevine will reopen.

CHP says crews are working to remove the snow and ice from the road.

On Friday night, a small window opened up and allowed CHP to escort drivers up the Grapevine.

Friday, February 24

10:17 p.m.

Highway 168 at Lodge Road, known as the bottom of four-lane, has been closed as an due to extreme snow conditions.

The California Highway Patrol says there is no estimation of when it will reopen.

Crews are working to get to stranded motorists and plow snow from the roadways.

5:15 p.m.

Interstate 5 at the Grapevine has reopened with CHP Units from Fort Tejon and Newhall conducting escorts. CHP says roads are still very wet and are asking drivers to not pass CHP officers conducting the escorts.

The California Highway Patrol has reopened I-5 through the Grapevine with traffic escorts.

11 am

Highway 168 is closed above Shaver Lake due to cars being stuck or off the roadway east of the Lake. Eastbound traffic is being told to turn around.

10:20 am

All Fresno State baseball and softball games that were scheduled for February 24 have been postponed. Games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday are set to happen.

7 am

Power outages are now being reported throughout the Valley amid weather conditions.

To see if your area is impacted, visit PG&E's outage map

6:45 am

Both Interstate 5 at the Grapevine and Highway 58 over Tehachapi Pass are closed due to weather conditions. Drivers are urged to take extra caution on the roads or avoid travel if possible.

5:30 am

Interstate 5 at the Grapevine is closed due to weather conditions. Caltrans recommends using Highway 101 as an alternate route. Drivers are asked to take extra caution on the roads right now.

The I-5 will remain closed over the Grapevine on Friday as a winter storm brings major snowfall to the area.

5 am

Much of the Valley woke up to rainfall early Friday morning. High winds also returned. Some areas in the Foothills are once again seeing snowfall.

Thursday, February 23

10:00 pm

Crews all over Central California spent the day gearing up for more wind and rain hitting our area.

The strong winds earlier this week took down hundreds of trees across the Valley and knocked out power for thousands.

PG&E trucks are ready to be dispatched to any power outages with this latest storm.

"A storm like this one, whether it's wind, rain, a low-storm event.. it can be very impactful to our network causing outages," said Joshua Simes, the Regional VP of PG&E.

Fresno Public Works rigs are ready to go too.

"We are preparing in advance, but we are making sure we are completely recovered from the last storm, as well as preparing for the next the best we can," said Brian Russell, the assistant director of Fresno Public Works.

5:40 am

A flood watch will be in effect for portions of Kern, Kings and Tulare Counties through the weekend. Drivers are urged to avoid travel as much as possible.

5 am

Madera Community College announced that their Oakhurst campus will be closed for the remainder of the week due to weather conditions. All classes will instead be held online.

Wednesday, February 22

6:30 pm

Hail and snow have now been spotted in Fresno, Madera, Tulare, and Mariposa counties.

An Action News viewer captured a street covered in hail in Hanford.

Flakes were seen falling in Hanford, building up just enough to leave tire tracks on the road.

In Clovis, sleet covered cars in the parking lot of the Costco near Clovis and Shaw avenues.

What many saw around their homes is called graupel, which are snowflakes that collect supercooled water droplets on the outer space. This is not the same as snow.

A combination of sleet and light snow covered cars in Clovis on Wednesday.

Action News' Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino Skycam captured fluffy flakes falling down into the parking lot.

It was quite a sight for visitors and families in the area.

5:00 pm

More snow has started to fall higher up in elevation in Madera County.

A beautiful layer of white snow covered the backyard of a home in the 2,000 foot elevation in Coarsegold.

A backyard of a Fowler home was left covered in snow and hail.

In Fowler, the backyard of a home was also left covered in snow and hail.

1:30 pm

With the winter storm expected, Mariposa County Unified School District announced that classes will be canceled on Thursday. Officials will keep families updated for Friday.

12:30 pm

A Blizzard Warning is in effect above 8,000 feet until 4 pm Saturday. Winds could be as high as 60 miles per hour.

