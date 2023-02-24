Open in App
Who is the MVP frontrunner at the top of the stretch run?

By Celtics Wire,

6 days ago
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Early on in the NBA’s 2022-23 season, star Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was the favorite to win the league’s 2023 Most Valuable Player award, only to see his star fade a bit as the season wore on with that of Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic on the ascent.

And there are many good reasons for that to be the case, whether talking about the eye test all the way up to advanced metrics used by stats nerds. But is the media narrative regarding Tatum and his other peers in the mix for the coveted hardware doing the rest of the field a disservice with their fixation on the Nuggets star?

The hosts of the Ringer Mismatch show recently put together a podcast where they discussed Tatum and the rest of the field with regard to Jokic.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say.

