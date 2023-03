luxurylaunches.com

Louis Vuitton’s dazzling new LV Volt fine jewelry collection banks on the maison’s formidable initials By Neha Tandon Sharma, 6 days ago

By Neha Tandon Sharma, 6 days ago

The initials’ LV’ are powerful, desired, and instantly identifiable. Wearing them as eternal pieces of fine jewelry is an unparalleled pleasure altogether. The bags may ...