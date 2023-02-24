Change location
See more from this location?
Georgia State
KAAL-TV
Tears, defiance and new tanks in Ukraine for war anniversary
By JOHN LEICESTER, HANNA ARHIROVASAMYA KULLAB The Associated Press,6 days ago
By JOHN LEICESTER, HANNA ARHIROVASAMYA KULLAB The Associated Press,6 days ago
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s leader pledged Friday to push for victory in 2023 as he and other Ukrainians marked the somber anniversary of the...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0