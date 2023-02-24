Open in App
Alabama State
WATCH: A.J. McCarron delivers a heartfelt postgame interview after his second victory in the XFL

By Stacey Blackwood,

6 days ago
Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Last week, in his XFL debut, former Alabama star quarterback A.J. McCarron led an improbable comeback for the St. Louis Battlehawks. On Thursday night, McCarron delivered again for the Battlehawks as they defeated the Seattle Sea Dragons 18-17.

McCarron once again led the Battlehawks on a last-minute drive before St. Louis kicker Donald Hageman nailed a 44-yard field goal as time expired.

McCarron finished the game 22-36 for 184 yards and one touchdown. McCarron also led the Battlehawks in rushing with 41 yards on five attempts.

Following the win, McCarron spoke to an ESPN sideline reporter and was asked what these moments in the XFL meant to him and more specifically his sons and McCarron delivered a heartfelt response.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire as we continue to follow McCarron’s XFL career!

