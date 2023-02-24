University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: Feb. 24

Purdue Tweets and Video
Quote of the Day
“I can still play defense, I can still rebound, I can still talk to my teammates, and I can do things like that.”
Purdue guard Brandon Newman
Headlines Links
Purdue QB Brady Allen looks to make mark in spring – GoldandBlack.com
How Matt Painter keeps winning with Purdue basketball – IndyStar.com
Purdue tabs Wake Forest’s Alyse King to be football trainer – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue will audition WR Tyrone Tracy at RB in spring – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue-IU in Mackey: Crunch time big ones – GoldandBlack.com
Boiling Over – GoldandBlack.com
Boilermaker Birthdays: Feb. 24
Mark Travline (1956) Defensive Back, Football
Eugene Parker (dec. 2016) (1956) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Barry Lyons (1957) Fullback, Football
Butch Alder (dec. 2012) (1961) Center, Football
Corey Walden (1969) Strong Safety, Football
Cameron Stephens (1979) Forward, Men’s Basketball
Joe Williams (1986) Running Back, Football
Javeare White (1988) Running Back, Football
Garrett Hudson (1995) Linebacker, Football
P.J. Thompson (1996) Guard, Basketball
Boilermaker Birthdays: Feb. 25
Bill Berberian (dec. 2020) (1924) Guard, Basketball
Tim Racke (1951) Defensive Back, Football
E’Twaun Moore (1989) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Dwayne Beckford (1990) Linebacker, Football
Amad Anderson (2000) Receiver, Football
Kentrell Marks (2004) Running Back, Football
Boilermaker Birthdays: Feb. 26
Larry DeGennaro (1952) Running Back, Football
Tony Farquis (1963) Wide Receiver, Football
Dan Vandervieren (1988) Forward, Men’s Basketball
Ryan Morris (1994) Tight End, Football
Comments / 0