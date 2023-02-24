Newsstand: Michigan women's basketball moves to 21-7 with win over Rutgers

Michigan On TV

What: Michigan women’s gymnastics at the Big Five meet

Where: Lincoln, Neb.

When: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Michigan women’s basketball moves to 21-7 overall with a 71-53 win over Rutgers Thursday night in Piscataway.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh helped an Ann Arbor Police Department officer with a fallen tree that was blocking the road during this week’s ice storm.

“On 2/22/23 at approximately 8pm in the middle of the ice storm Ofc Howard Cooper was at Devonshire and Londonderry to remove a large tree that was blocking the road when a van pulled up,” Ann Arbor police tweeted, with video. “The driver then parked and got out of the vehicle. To the surprise of Ofc Cooper, the good Samaritan was (Jim Harbaugh)

@CoachJim4UM who wanted to help clear the road. Ofc Cooper then gave Coach a pair of work gloves and the two of them went to work.

“After about ten minutes they were able to, inch by inch, get the entire tree moved to clear a lane for traffic to pass through. We thank Coach Harbaugh for being a valued member of the Ann Arbor community and helping out Ofc Cooper.”

Harbaugh revealed that sophomore Amorion Walker — a former wide receiver who could play both ways — is considered a starter at cornerback two practices into spring ball.

“I consider him a starter right now just based on the first two practices,” Harbaugh said at his Thursday noon spring presser.

Harbaugh added Walker would play only corner this spring. Once he masters that, then they’ll have discussions about the possibility he’ll be a two-way player.

“There’s no doubt in my mind he would excel and thrive both as a wide receiver and as a defensive back, a corner,” Harbaugh said. “Just really trying to find the absolute best position for him for his career. Where is he going to make the greatest impact over the course of his career … benefit the most from his football ability?

“You just don’t know for sure whether it’s receiver or corner, but the length he has, the athletic ability he has, the speed he has … had the change of direction, mainly, for a guy that’s 6-3, 6-4. It’s rare for a corner to be able to have that length and speed, but also have that change of direction. Just want to find out. That’s what I think — that’s what Coach [Steve Clinkscale] Clink thinks. We’ll see if we’re right.”

Michigan highlights the longevity of Fred Jackson’s legendary career with the Wolverines.

Michigan Wolverines basketball is 16-1 against Rutgers all time with a 58-45 win over the Scarlet Knights Thursday night in Piscataway. The Maize and Blue are now 16-12 overall and 10-7 in Big Ten play, and take on Wisconsin for senior day in Ann Arbor Sunday.

Quote Of The Day

“People do what they think is best for them professionally and personally. [But] I’m always … I’m here as long as Michigan wants me here. You would have had a story if I wasn’t here. But I’m here, and this is where I wanted to be.”

— Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh

