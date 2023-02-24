Newsstand: Jack Swarbrick discusses Notre Dame MBB coaching search

Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Notre Dame men’s basketball head coaching job opened more than a month ago. Another month is likely to go by before it’s filled.

In-season searches are usually longer ones, because most of the candidates that teams are looking to hire will coach in the NCAA Tournament before making a move. The late March or early April timeline for a hire, though, doesn’t mean athletics director Jack Swarbrick can’t be making moves now.

“I’m in the middle of it right now,” Swarbrick said Thursday in a live video chat with university relations. “It’s a little challenging to be engaged in a search during the season. I’m careful not to be distracting other coaches. I’m talking to agents principally or friends of these coaches we have an interest in. It takes a little more time when you’re doing it in this window, but we’ve made great progress.”

Swarbrick believes he has plenty to sell the candidates to replace Mike Brey, the school’s all-time wins leader, even with the team’s current 10-18 record and its glut of departing fifth-year seniors. One tournament appearance in six seasons hasn’t dimmed his hopes for what the program can be under new leadership.

“We can absolutely attract a great coach,” Swarbrick said. “I think our practice facility is the best in the country. We have a perfect arena. The ACC is a great basketball conference, and a conference with some potential opportunity as Coach K [Mike Krzyzewski] has moved on, Coach [Roy] Williams and some other coaches in that conference. I think there’s a chance to build your position in the ACC. And of course, the school represents everything a lot of coaches are looking for.”

