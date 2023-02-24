Love Island 2023: Two new bombshells arrive in the villa ready to cause havoc after Movie Night

Love Island has welcomed two new bombshells into the villa to cause havoc in the wake of Movie Night dramas.

Rosie Seabrook, 24, and Keanan Brand, 24, were previewed to fans at the end of Thursday night's episode as they strutted their stuff towards the entrance of the South African villa.

Brunette beauty Rosie hails from Buckinghamshire and works as an Industry Placement Advisor, and donned a strapless busty pink and orange dress to make the best first impression on the boys.

Handsome singleton Keanan, from Wigan, walked in with confidence and his athletic frame as a professional rugby player would be sure to catch the girls' eyes.

This all comes after the Movie Night chaos in which the Islanders get to watch what really happened in Casa Amor.

But just when the Islanders thought the tension couldn't get any stronger, Thursday night's episode will see the arrival of a new man and woman into the villa right at the end of the show.

A source told The Sun : 'It was a total shock when they walked in - it's the worst possible time for four of the couples and heads will definitely turn.

'The pair are very attractive – true bombshells - and they aren't afraid to mix things up a bit.

Ahead of coming into the villa, Rosie outlined what kind of Islander she is going to be: 'I'm a girls' girl but I also love male attention. I'd like to think I'm quite relatable so I really hope people see that side of me.'

Summing up her dating technique, Rosie said she has a 'very flirty personality'.

'I flirt with people when I don't even mean to,' she explained. 'I'm confident and witty which always makes for good conversation when I'm speaking with a guy.'

And on who she would like to couple up with, it seems as though Claudia and Sammie better keep their wits about them.

Rosie said: 'There's a few. Casey, he's got the personality and looks that I always go for. I'm unsure if he's got the height but I can let that slide because he's got everything else.

'I also like Tom, he's very good looking and tall. I feel like there is more to him, so I'm looking forward to seeing that. Kai is also very attractive, so I want to get to know him.'

Rugby lad Keanan said he has his eye on Samie, so it seems that couple is being pulled in both directions.

He said: 'Samie is my number one, if I could draw my perfect girl based on looks it would be her.

'I think she's looking for someone that is cheeky and confident, and that's me! May the best man win.

'Jessie is also up there, I know she's with Will but I think me and her will get on well.'

He said he's looking to be happy-go-lucky as the next islander in the villa: 'I've got the gift of the gab so I will definitely bring some fun, I want to go in, have a great time and find love!'

And Keanan admits that he doesn't mind stepping on toes to get what he wants: 'It seems like everyone is stepping on each other's toes so I'm going to do the same!

'I've got my eye on Samie but Tom is obviously a big handsome lad - but in my opinion he doesn't really get past the looks. I'm going in there to find a girl - that's my number one priority.'

In Thursday night's episode on Movie Night, audiences saw the boys got a question correct in their battle to watch more clips of the Islanders, they opted to watch Liv Actually.

Soon, it became apparent that Olivia's true colours were to be revealed, as footage showed her forgetting Kai's name and badmouthing the girls, which left the fellow Islanders shocked.

She said: 'Early days. I forgot his name, Kai. No, because it's like new scenery.'

But a determined Olivia remained completely unbothered and reacted to the videos by telling the others: 'No, because it's nothing I wouldn't say. If you've got any questions, come to me after.'

Twitter was ablaze with content fans after the sequence , happy that the darker side of her character was shown to the stars of the show.

One person wrote: 'Ahh this is beautiful. Olivia getting exposed left and right.'