Los Angeles Kings at New York Islanders odds, picks and predictions
By Payton Shanks,
6 days ago
The Los Angeles Kings (32-19-8) visit the New York Islanders (30-24-7) Friday at UBS Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Kings vs. Rangers odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.
Los Angeles lost 4-3 in overtime Thursday night as +110 underdogs vs. New Jersey. LW ViktorArvidsson, C Anze Kopitar, and D Sean Durzi scored for the Kings, who have lost back-to-back games after a 4-game win streak.
The Islanders won 2-1 at home Wednesday vs. the Winnipeg Jets, cashing at a -103 price while the Under 5.5 was also a winner. D Sebastian Aho and RW SimonHolmstrom scored in New York’s 2nd straight win. New York is 5-2 in their last 7 home games.
This is the 1st meeting between New York and Los Angeles, with the rematch March 14 in L.A.
This is your best bet for this matchup. Fatigue may play a factor for LA as they are on the back-end of a back-to-back, but recent trends also favor of New York.
New York is 5-2 in their last 7 home games and 10-4 in their last 14 Friday games. LA is 1-5 in the last 6 meetings in New York and the home team is 10-2 in the last 12 meetings.
AVOID.
The Kings +1.5 (-250) should be able to cover the puck line, but you should not risk 2 1/2 times your potential return. Both teams are close to even in both overall record and ATS record, making this bet even less favorable.
LEAN OVER 5.5 (-120).
The Over is 8-3 in the last 11 overall meetings and is 5-1-1 in the last 7 meetings in New York. For LA the Over is 4-0 in their last 4 vs. teams with a losing record and they cashed on the Over in Thursday’s game, with a line of Over 6.5 in that one.
