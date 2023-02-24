Open in App
Chicago, IL
Nets at Bulls game preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

By Sharif Phillips-Keaton,

6 days ago
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (34-24, fifth in the Eastern Conference) visit United Center on Friday to face the Chicago Bulls (26-33, 11th in the Eastern Conference) for the fourth and final time this season. Chicago leads the regular-season series 2-1.

The Nets come into this game having won two of its last five games before the All-Star break. This will be the first time that these teams will have faced each other with Brooklyn having their full roster after the trade deadline. In the last time that these teams faced off, a Nets 116-105 win on Feb. 9, the Nets had the services of Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith, but not Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson. Now, Brooklyn will be at full strength for this contest.

The Bulls come into this game on a six-game losing streak as they were unable to find a rhythm heading into the All-Star break. Due to the team being inconsistent on a nightly basis and dealing with some injuries, they found a way to add depth to the team by adding Patrick Beverley after he was bought out by the Orlando Magic.

Here’s when and where you can tune in to see the matchup:

How to watch

  • Date: Friday, Feb. 24th
  • Time: 8 p.m. EST
  • Location: United Center, Chicago, IL
  • Channel: YES Network

Nets at Bulls notable injuries

Nets: QUESTIONABLE: Ben Simmons (knee).

Bulls: QUESTIONABLE: Goran Dragic (knee). OUT: Lonzo Ball (knee) and Javonte Green (knee).

Probable starting lineups

Brooklyn Nets

  • Guard: Spencer Dinwiddie
  • Guard: Mikal Bridges
  • Forward: Cameron Johnson
  • Forward: Dorian Finney-Smith
  • Center: Nic Claxton

Chicago Bulls

  • Guard: Ayo Dosunmu
  • Guard: Zach LaVine
  • Forward: DeMar DeRozan
  • Forward: Patrick Williams
  • Center: Nikola Vucevic
