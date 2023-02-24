Open in App
Detroit, MI
The Lions have released DL Michael Brockers

By Jeff Risdon,

6 days ago
The two-year run for Michael Brockers with the Detroit Lions has come to an end. As was widely expected, the Lions released Brockers on Thursday. The news was first reported by the Detroit Free Press.

Brockers played sparingly in 2022 as the only Lions player over 30 years old. He was a healthy scratch in 10 of the last 11 weeks. He finished the season with four tackles and one pass defended in six games.

The release ends Brockers’ three-year, $24 million contract with the Lions. It saves the team $10 million in cap space for 2023 while adding $3.9 million in dead cap room thanks to a restructuring in September.

