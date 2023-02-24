Open in App
Miami, FL
InsideTheHeat

What Would a Miami Heat Championship Do For Jimmy Butler and Kevin Love’s Hall of Fame Odds?

By Jayden Armant,

6 days ago

The two are both in the mid 70s in probability on Basketball Reference.

When thinking about which current players will end up Hall of Famers, Kevin Love and Jimmy Butler probably aren’t the first names to come to the minds for most.

But they may be closer than people think. Basketball Reference gives Butler and Love each a 73 percent chance of making the Hall of Fame. They are ahead of Klay Thompson and right behind Draymond Green and Kawhi Leonard.

Love is a five-time All-Star and 2016 champion. He was a franchise player for the Minnesota Timberwolves, earning two All-NBA Team selections and ranks top five in several career franchise categories. As a Cleveland Cavalier, Love was a part of the Big Three with Kyrie Irving and LeBron James that won their sole championship. He was the best player in Cleveland besides James after Irving left. Another championship and a few more solid seasons could put Love in the Hall of Fame conversation.

Meanwhile, Butler has transformed his career with the Heat. While once thought to be a locker room cancer, he has established himself as a leader and star player. Butler has six All-Star selections and one Finals appearance. He nearly led Miami to the Finals again last season but the team fell short with a lack of offensive presence around him. Still, several 40-point performances in the postseason exceeded people’s expectations for him. A championship will likely make Butler a lock for the Hall of Fame.

While Kyle Lowry has an 85.7 percent chance, his best days are behind him. Last year’s playoff run was a shot to solidify his case but his struggles were a detriment to a team he was supposed to elevate. A second championship for him would boost his case but he would have to perform much better.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @ jaydenarmant .

