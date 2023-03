thecordovatimes.com

Ninilchik boys win Battle of Wolverines at Ninilchik Invitational Tournament By Dick Shellhorn, 6 days ago

By Dick Shellhorn, 6 days ago

When Cordova faced off against Ninilchik in round three of the Ninilchik Invitational Tournament on Feb. 17, the Wolverines were sure to win, as that ...