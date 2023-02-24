Open in App
Raleigh, NC
See more from this location?
WRAL News

Juvenile in possession of AR-15 arrested at Millbrook High School during basketball game

By Nick Stevens, HighSchoolOT managing editor,

7 days ago
Raleigh, N.C. — A male juvenile was arrested at the Millbrook High School basketball game on Thursday night after police located an AR-15 in his...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Raleigh, NC newsLocal Raleigh, NC
"It's worth it." Wake Sheriff says weapons detection systems could be useful tool to keep schools safe
Raleigh, NC15 hours ago
Hillsborough Street closing for months near NC State Fairgrounds in Raleigh
Raleigh, NC6 hours ago
Longtime Raleigh attorney Roger Smith Sr. dies at 81
Raleigh, NC12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Super Bowl champion returns home to read to elementary school students
Fayetteville, NC19 hours ago
Durham police nearly three times as likely to make an arrests in shootings where someone is killed
Durham, NC1 day ago
Massive flames erupt from attic of Clayton home
Clayton, NC1 day ago
Funeral for 8-year-old killed in Nash County after grandmother charged with her death
Columbia, SC18 hours ago
(5) Holly Springs stretches past (1) New Hanover to reach regional final
Holly Springs, NC2 days ago
Goldsboro police find 5-year-old child dead at hospital, investigation underway
Goldsboro, NC13 hours ago
Fayetteville neighborhood magnet for cars crashing into yards, begs NC DOT for help
Fayetteville, NC1 day ago
'Lives depend on it:' Families fight for access to life-saving vet procedure at NC State
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Two people killed in crash on Wendell Boulevard
Wendell, NC11 hours ago
Lightning strikes Clayton home, starting fire
Clayton, NC1 day ago
Cumberland County deputies issue warrant for man accused of robbing Fayetteville gas station
Fayetteville, NC2 days ago
UNC defeats Clemson at ACC Tournament, sets up quarterfinal meeting with Duke
Greensboro, NC15 hours ago
66-year-old woman killed in Durham crash, car struck tree
Durham, NC1 day ago
Two people die in Wendell crash involving two cars, fire department says
Wendell, NC11 hours ago
Matchups set for NCHSAA basketball regional championships
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Deadly shooting at Extended Stay America in Durham leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Durham, NC2 days ago
Report: Overall crime, murders rose in Rocky Mount in 2022; number of violent crimes fell
Rocky Mount, NC2 days ago
(4) Cape Fear knocks off (1) EE Smith girls basketball, heads to final four for first time since 1989
Fayetteville, NC2 days ago
Cows on the moooove through Fayetteville neighborhood cause a ruckus
Fayetteville, NC2 days ago
A lesson in losing from the Raleigh-Durham Skyhawks
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
NC Wesleyan to play in DIII NCAA Tournament on Friday
Rocky Mount, NC17 hours ago
Meet this mom: Heidi Scott Giusto
Durham, NC4 hours ago
Jack Tar and The Colonel's Daughter restaurant to close its doors in Durham
Durham, NC1 day ago
Benson woman's $1 million lottery win highlights unforgettable birthday
Benson, NC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy