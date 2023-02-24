Open in App
What’s Hot: Rihanna to perform at the 2023 Oscars

By News 12 Staff,

6 days ago

Rihanna is set to perform "Lift Me Up" at the Oscars, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The ballad from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is up for Best Original Song -- marking Rihanna's first-ever Oscar nomination.

The superstar artist is already having quite a year.

She's fresh off a record-breaking Super Bowl half-time show -- and she is expecting her second child with rapper ASAP Rocky.

"Wakanda Forever" is up for five Academy Awards, including Angela Bassett earning the first acting nomination for a Marvel film.

The Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC from Los Angeles on March 12 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

