What’s Hot: Rihanna to perform at the 2023 Oscars

Rihanna is set to perform "Lift Me Up" at the Oscars, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The ballad from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is up for Best Original Song -- marking Rihanna's first-ever Oscar nomination.

The superstar artist is already having quite a year.

She's fresh off a record-breaking Super Bowl half-time show -- and she is expecting her second child with rapper ASAP Rocky.

"Wakanda Forever" is up for five Academy Awards, including Angela Bassett earning the first acting nomination for a Marvel film.

The Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC from Los Angeles on March 12 at 8 p.m. Eastern.