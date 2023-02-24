Open in App
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rivera: Bieniemy brings 'instant credibility' to the Commanders

By Ivan Lambert,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m7zWP_0kyRbEbV00

With the media Thursday, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera quickly pointed out the success new assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will bring to the Commanders.

Rivera has known Bieniemy much longer than any of the players, pointing to Bieniemy’s success as a high school then college player, NFL player and growth and development as an NFL coach.

“You have the success he had it is instant credibility,” declared Rivera. “I think that is one of the more important things for our guys. They are looking at the guy that’s been there, done that, had the success. So, when he speaks I mostly know everybody’s gonna listen.”

“I was very excited about the fact that he (Bieniemy) wanted to come and interview. I thought that was a good start for us. One thing I really appreciated when he got in was some of the first things he talked about was our roster. Listening to what he saw potentially with Sam was a good thing.”

Rivera expressed that early in the dialog, Bieniemy conveyed plans for Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel, the running game, having your tight ends involved. “Those were things that really told me that he’s really been paying attention these last few days in preparation for this opportunity to sit down and talk with me. He had an idea of where he wanted to go.”

Sounds like Coach Rivera is not only optimistic, but excited about having Eric Bieniemy now on the staff to take command of the offense.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Rumor: Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham interested in reuniting with Jim Schwartz
Cleveland, OH10 hours ago
Taylor Heinicke responds to Carson Wentz with an encouraging message
Washington, DC17 hours ago
Bleacher Report proposes trade of Ravens QB Lamar Jackson to help AFC team stop Chiefs
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Andrew Berry opens up on twin brother joining the Eagles
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Report: Teams have 'significant, significant interest' in Bears' No. 1 overall pick
Chicago, IL3 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers emerges from 'Darkness retreat' to Raiders reportedly not interested in acquiring him
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Seahawks' Pete Carroll addresses Russell Wilson reportedly trying to get him fired
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Iowa Hawkeyes’ Lukas Van Ness sets NFL world on fire with outstanding combine performance
Iowa City, IA6 hours ago
Lamar Jackson shoe deal: Ravens QB claps back at failed endorsement rumors with simple GIF
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Commanders interviewing former college head coach for WRs coach vacancy
Washington, IN1 day ago
Ex-Colts OC Marcus Brady hired full-time by Eagles
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
5 standouts from DL, LB workouts at 2023 NFL combine
Indianapolis, IN4 hours ago
It sounds like Logan Thomas will be a big part of the Commanders' plans in 2023
Washington, DC16 hours ago
Jaylon Jones and Antonio Johnson speak about their NFL futures at the Combine
College Station, TX6 hours ago
Vikings Wire staff: 1 player the Vikings shouldn't re-sign
Minneapolis, MN15 hours ago
Will Anderson Jr. believes the Bears are 'onto something special'
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Titans' Malik Willis reaching out to other QBs 'to kind of serve as mentors for him'
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Report: Texans met with Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud at NFL combine
Houston, TX5 hours ago
Jaguars not franchise tagging Jawaan Taylor could help Bengals in free agency
Cincinnati, OH3 hours ago
Big Boys: 4 prospects who could help Cowboys at nose tackle
Dallas, TX16 hours ago
Top cornerback prospect Joey Porter Jr. met with the Commanders at the combine
Washington, DC2 hours ago
Big changes for Steelers in new 7-round mock draft update
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Seahawks' change in draft philosophy was out of necessity and by design
Seattle, WA2 days ago
LOOK: South Carolina CB Cam Smith talks Darius Slay, and potentially playing for the Eagles
Philadelphia, PA7 hours ago
Packers Mock Draft 7.0: Green Bay adds playmakers in new 4-rounder
Green Bay, WI17 hours ago
Former Vikings QB Kyle Sloter named Arlington Renegades starter
Minneapolis, MN5 hours ago
Texans coach DeMeco Ryans says RB Dameon Pierce 'fits my style of ball'
Houston, TX4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy