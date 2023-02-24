Rivera: Bieniemy brings 'instant credibility' to the Commanders

With the media Thursday, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera quickly pointed out the success new assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will bring to the Commanders.

Rivera has known Bieniemy much longer than any of the players, pointing to Bieniemy’s success as a high school then college player, NFL player and growth and development as an NFL coach.

“You have the success he had it is instant credibility,” declared Rivera. “I think that is one of the more important things for our guys. They are looking at the guy that’s been there, done that, had the success. So, when he speaks I mostly know everybody’s gonna listen.”

“I was very excited about the fact that he (Bieniemy) wanted to come and interview. I thought that was a good start for us. One thing I really appreciated when he got in was some of the first things he talked about was our roster. Listening to what he saw potentially with Sam was a good thing.”

Rivera expressed that early in the dialog, Bieniemy conveyed plans for Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel, the running game, having your tight ends involved. “Those were things that really told me that he’s really been paying attention these last few days in preparation for this opportunity to sit down and talk with me. He had an idea of where he wanted to go.”

Sounds like Coach Rivera is not only optimistic, but excited about having Eric Bieniemy now on the staff to take command of the offense.