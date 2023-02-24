There's extended footage of Cannibal Corpse's appearance in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and it's pretty incredible

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective is the definition of a '90s comedy classic, but it also served as an introduction to the world of death metal to millions. That was because of the brilliant surprise cameo from Cannibal Corpse , performing Hammer Smashed Face to a frenzied audience at a chaotic underground show.



The original footage in the 1994 film is a short sharp dose of intensity, brimming with windmill head bangs, plenty of raucous pit action and some high-flying stage dives. There's even time for Jim Carrey to do a little waltz and interact with the punters for good measure.



That looks like this:

But what if we were to tell you that there was more footage than what made the final cut? Well, there's a whole deleted scene that extends the band's appearance and puts the main man front and centre of the action.



The scene starts after Ace has received more information about the man he is trying to find, Ray Finkle, and decides to enjoy a bit more of the show before making moves. That's when he spots a couple of henchmen who have been chasing after him and makes a dart for the stage.



Knowing that there is only one place to go now he's up there, he stage dives and crowdsurfs away from danger. You can actually see vocalist Chris Barnes doing the same thing just before him. The henchmen follow but get suitably dropped, as so many of us have experienced at one point in our stagediving careers. Finding his way back to the stage, Ace pulls off his Hawaiian shirt, grabs the mic and screams, "1,2,3,4". The band oblige and kick back into Hammer Smashed Face once more.



Now fronting the band, Jim Carrey pulls out all of his best grunts and growls, delivering a performance of the highest brutality. His personal love of extreme metal and screamed vocals is something that is well publicised as well, speaking about his admiration for Napalm Death on the Arsenio Hall Show in 1992.

And from sticking the whole mic in his mouth to thrusting the air like his life depended on it, to writhing on the ground in pure riff-fuelled ecstasy, he could give any professional frontman a serious run for their money.



Closing out his performance with the immortal words, "Gotta go guys, I've got a date with your mothers", one of the most brilliantly surprising crossovers is complete.



You can check it out in full below. It's the absolute best.