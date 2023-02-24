Simple Trick for Opening Stuck Jars Is the Best Kept Secret Around

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

We all know what it’s like to be cooking and run into a snag. It could be distractions from the household or missing ingredients. But what happens if you can’t use an ingredient because it won’t open?

TikTok content creator @domesticblisters shared footage of her simple trick for opening stuck jars. It really is the best-kept secret we never knew. How did we not know about this?

We love a good food hack because they’re amazing! We love getting our minds blown, and that’s exactly what today’s jar-opening food hack did to us. We’ve struggled with trying to get a stuck jar to open for years. We’ve used banging it on the counter or running it underwater. We’ve used a jar opener if we're lucky, but those aren’t always available. But watching @domesticblisters use a bottle opener to release the pressure is brilliant! We don’t know why people aren’t trying this trick, but they need to start.

Let’s see what the TikTok community said about it. User @Kit wrote, “Not me, just turning around, banging on the corner of the countertop.” @Starsparkles admitted, “Not me, just taking a butter knife handle and whapping it along the sides, making little dents. LOL.” @Terri-Ann Vaughan replied, “Thank you for this, I am losing hand strength lately, and basic stuff like this has been such a struggle.” @JoKindred joked, “What! I can't wait to pretend I thought about this myself.”

The TikTokers are sold on this trick because it’s easy and works. If you found this video helpful, please visit @domesticblisters’ TikTok channel. You won’t want to miss a moment of fabulous content.

For more Delishably updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !