1 shot while driving on I-77 in north Charlotte, source confirms

According to MEDIC, he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Channel 9 sent a crew to the scene, where multiple police cars had blocked off parts of the shoulder.
It’s the second shooting on our local interstates Channel 9 has covered in just a week, so Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz talked to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department about how to handle these kinds of situations in the moment.
“This is definitely nothing new,” said Johnathan Frisk with the CMPD Crime Prevention Unit.
Investigators said they’re scanning highway cameras to see what led to the shooting and whether it was road rage.
“What we want to do is stop the bleeding,” he said.
It’s another sign of the times, but police would rather you be prepared for anything.
Sáenz reached out to state lawmakers to see if they plan to work on any bills to combat road rage. State Rep. Carolyn Logan said she plans to reintroduce the highway safety omnibus bill. It would increase the amount of state troopers in Mecklenburg County and require North Carolina Department of Transportation cameras to record and store critical footage.
That bill, however, does not stiffen any penalties for road rage crimes. Last year, it went to committee but no action was taken.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
