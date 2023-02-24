New Brunswick High School Choir Finding Their Voices

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – The voices inside Room 126A stretch and soar, boom and bellow.

Four girls and three boys from the New Brunswick High School choir, with lyric sheets in hand, have formed a semicircle around the piano as they practice the Dominican Republic's national anthem.

Thursday afternoon’s rehearsal will be one of the last times they get to work on the song. Come Saturday morning, they will sing it outside the Middlesex County Administration Building on Bayard Street as part of a flag-raising event in honor of Dominican Republic Independence Day.

“I want the last four and half measures to be the loudest of the whole thing because that’s the finale,” choral director Adam Herskowitz instructs during Thursday’s session. “That’s the part where everyone goes, ‘Wow, they’re good!’ ”

They’re great, actually.

These students - who spent a good hour after school Thursday trying to perfect the national anthem that is proving to be challenging since it is written using dated and extremely formal Spanish - and their fellow members of the choir are helping to usher in a renaissance in the music department at the high school and across the district.

The marching band is making a lot of noise after having been dormant for decades. The jazz band is back in the swing. And the number of choral students has grown from about 20 in 2018 to about 70 today – and there’s a wave of incoming freshman that could push that number past 90 in the fall.

Last week’s All-City Music Festival brought together 250 students from across the school district in grades 4-12 for a night that showcased the district’s talented musicians.

They’re students like senior Jose Nicolas, who took time out from making the requisite voice recordings for his college admissions to run through the Dominican Republic national anthem.

“This whole area (in the music wing), we’re all connected,” he said. “We’re all friends with each other. Being a part of this music is pushing us to do more. It’s a great interest to us. Me, personally, I’m going to be a music major and do singing for a career. So, all of this is just like training.”

Herskowitz may be preaching to the choir when he conveys his love for the music and singing to the students. But imagine their astonishment when he took them to a performance at Metropolitan Opera House in New York earlier this year and they realized that this was the same grand stage that he sang on for five seasons as a soloist. Oh, by the way, his ability to hit the high notes (not literally) took him across the United States, Europe and Asia during his career.

These days, he’s traded in his tux and tails for a polo shirt and blazer, focusing on creating a safe space where the students feel comfortable singing.

“Singing in my opinion is probably one of the most vulnerable of instruments,” Herskowitz said. “I used to joke about when I was in high school, the only cool thing was saying that everything is not cool. When you break that barrier, all of sudden we’re creating a culture here and it’s incredible.”

Dagne A. Pena Cruz isn’t just the vice president of the choir, she’s one of its biggest proponents, trying to recruit more and more students to join its ranks.

“It helps you grow as a person,” she said. “It brings out the best in you, especially if you are in marching band and stuff like that. It helps in building up leadership character. Especially like me, as a junior, it just helps you get that experience.”

So, Thursday’s rehearsal was a series of starts and stops, with some full renditions of the Dominican Republic national anthem sprinkled in. Herskowitz held his hands aloft to exalt them to hold a note one moment, then he extended his hand in front of him to bring the choir to a dramatic stop.

At one point they did a read-through of the words. Other times, they picked up at various places in the song that gave them the biggest challenge.

For some choir members like Camila Silverio Calderon, Saturday’s performance will be personal. The junior’s mother and father came from the Caribbean country of almost 11 million people. Her mom is helping her practice the national anthem at home.

Silverio Calderon has been singing the praises of the tropical paradise since she went there to visit relatives.

“It’s totally different than here,” she said. “Sometimes I feel like when I come back I get depressed. They’re not reliant on technology there. Everyone is just talking and they’re really connected there.”



