First Look Analysts Research Calls for Friday, February 24

Upgrades:

> Century Aluminum (CENX) upgraded to Peer Perform from Underperform at Wolfe Research

> Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt $12

> Grainger (GWW) upgraded to Sector Perform from Underperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt raised to $679

> LyondellBasell (LYB) upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt raised to $130

> NeoGenomics (NEO) upgraded to Buy from Hold at The Benchmark Company; tgt $20

> Youdao (DAO) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt raised to $10

Downgrades:

> C4 Therapeutics (CCCC) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $5

> CURO Group (CURO) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $4

> Moderna (MRNA) downgraded to Underperform from Market Perform at SVB Securities; tgt lowered to $93

> Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) downgraded to Underperform from Hold at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $1.50

> New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Ladenburg Thalmann

> OGE Energy (OGE) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $39

Others:

> Biomea Fusion (BMEA) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $20

> Erasca (ERAS) initiated with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $10

> KE Holdings (BEKE) initiated with a Buy at Daiwa Securities

