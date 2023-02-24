Bruce Willis’ Family Wants to Be ‘Transparent’ About His ‘Step-By-Step’ Dementia Battle

“Bruce’s family made this announcement because they wanted to be transparent and share the news with everyone at once,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly , referring to the 60-year-old G.I. Joe actress’ recent update.
The insider continued: “Bruce’s strength of character and the love and support that’s around him is second to none. That’s what keeps him going during the looking at what he’s got around him and how much they’re pulling for him – as well as his own incredible willpower, of course.”
Although the St. Elmo’s Fire actress noted that there are currently “no treatments for the disease,” members of Willis’ inner circle are keeping their heads up.
“It’s a step-by-step process and the fight of his life without question. But Bruce and his supporters are more determined and committed than ever to his comfort and well-being – now and long into the future,” the source told Us .
Among the Moonlighting alum’s biggest cheerleaders is Heming, 44, with whom he shares daughters Mabel , 10, and Evelyn , 8. The model opened up about how Willis’ health struggles had affected her during a May 2022 interview with The Bump .
“I put my family’s needs above my own, which I found does not make me any kind of hero,” the Malta native shared. “That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health . And it served no one in my family.”
“It’s a time I can disconnect and can do something that I know makes me feel good overall,” she explained. “I think it’s important to find that one thing that makes you feel good and build from there.”
Comments / 0