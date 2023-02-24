Open in App
FadeawayWorld.net

Kendrick Perkins Says He Blocked Kevin Durant's Phone Number: "He Can't Text Me, I Can't Text Him."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya,

6 days ago

Kendrick Perkins has said he blocked Kevin Durant's number after years of feuding.

Kevin Durant and Kendrick Perkins have spent years at odds despite once being teammates on the Oklahoma City Thunder and even going to the NBA Finals together.

Over the years, Durant and Perkins have both sniped at each other. Kevin Durant recently said that people like Perkins make a living off lying on TV . It seems their disagreements reached a point where the ESPN analyst blocked KD off his phone, as he revealed last week on air while talking to Mallika Andrews, Richard Jefferson, and Chiney Ogwumike.

Perkins: "I wanna know what happened because we haven't heard from Kevin Durant about the break up. I wanna know what transpired and led up to this."

Richard Jefferson: "So text him."

Perkins: "I got him blocked. He can't text me and I won't text him. He's blocked... I give the same energy that people give me."

Serge Ibaka had recently revealed that KD and Perkins didn't get along even when they were both teammates on the Thunder. With comments that Perkins makes regularly about KD , it seems this relationship may never be repaired. KP most recently said that Durant's legacy is on the line if he fails to win a title with the Phoenix Suns.

Kevin Durant Shouldering The Weight Of Immense Expectation

The Phoenix Suns went to the NBA Finals in 2021 and had the best record in the NBA in 2022. In both years, their season ended in heartbreak in the playoffs. After struggling throughout this season because of Devin Booker having a lengthy injury hiatus, the Suns made an aggressive move to acquire KD before their contention window shuts.

The Suns retained Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton , along with Booker, creating an ultra-talented starting five alongside T.J. Warren. Adding a player of KD's caliber to a proven system should lead to a title and everyone is expecting that of Durant.

KD and Kendrick Perkins may not get along but KP's assessment that Durant's legacy will be tarnished if he fails to win in Phoenix holds very true. Similarly, delivering the first championship in Suns' history may secure his status as a top-10 player of all time.

