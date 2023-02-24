“Keep fouling” - Jordan Clarkson reveals the only way to slow down LeBron James

Utah Jazz point guard might've called out NBA refs by implying that LeBron doesn't get late-game calls.

Jordan Clarkson has played over 25 games alongside LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers, wherein he has witnessed the only way to slow down the King.

“ Foul him when you can. Just keep fouling until they don't call no fouls on him,” Clarkson said ,

Is LeBron not getting late-game calls?

While these are all jokes from the 30-year-old, Clarkson might've actually spoken some truth on how the NBA refs have neglected clutch calls on LeBron in the 2022-23 season, which had clearly affected his momentum as well as the Lakers' overall record.

The obvious example is a missed call against the Boston Celtics when Jayson Tatum evidently hit LeBron on his arm, and yet no foul was given.

LeBron's biggest weakness on offense is his free-throw shooting—the 19-time All-Star has never shot more than 77.1% from the FT line. To add to LeBron’s misery - he is shooting just 6.4 free throws per game in the 2022-23 season, which is the fifth-lowest season average of his career.

New-look Lakers off to a solid start

James’ new-look LA Lakers thumped Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors 124-111 in their first game after the All-Star break. While the most consistent player on the team only shot 5-of-20 from the floor—the sixth time in James’ career that he shot 25% or worse when attempting at least 20 shots—it was Malik Beasley who steadied the offensive ship by dropping 25 points.

Both Anthony Davis and LeBron combined for a mere 25 points, but five players from the Lakers' bench unit scored in double digits to improve their record to 28-32.

Could this win be an indication of what we should expect from the LA Lakers moving forward? Remains to be seen.