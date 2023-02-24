Open in App
“Keep fouling” - Jordan Clarkson reveals the only way to slow down LeBron James

By Yakshpat Bhargava

6 days ago

Utah Jazz point guard might've called out NBA refs by implying that LeBron doesn't get late-game calls.

LeBron James, Jordan Clarkson

© Trevor Ruszkowski, Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Clarkson has played over 25 games alongside LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers, wherein he has witnessed the only way to slow down the King.

Foul him when you can. Just keep fouling until they don't call no fouls on him,” Clarkson said ,

Is LeBron not getting late-game calls?

While these are all jokes from the 30-year-old, Clarkson might've actually spoken some truth on how the NBA refs have neglected clutch calls on LeBron in the 2022-23 season, which had clearly affected his momentum as well as the Lakers' overall record.

The obvious example is a missed call against the Boston Celtics when Jayson Tatum evidently hit LeBron on his arm, and yet no foul was given.

LeBron's biggest weakness on offense is his free-throw shooting—the 19-time All-Star has never shot more than 77.1% from the FT line. To add to LeBron’s misery - he is shooting just 6.4 free throws per game in the 2022-23 season, which is the fifth-lowest season average of his career.

New-look Lakers off to a solid start

James’ new-look LA Lakers thumped Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors 124-111 in their first game after the All-Star break. While the most consistent player on the team only shot 5-of-20 from the floor—the sixth time in James’ career that he shot 25% or worse when attempting at least 20 shots—it was Malik Beasley who steadied the offensive ship by dropping 25 points.

Both Anthony Davis and LeBron combined for a mere 25 points, but five players from the Lakers' bench unit scored in double digits to improve their record to 28-32.

Could this win be an indication of what we should expect from the LA Lakers moving forward? Remains to be seen.

