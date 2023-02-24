Spring Preview: Projecting Auburn's QB depth chart ahead of A-Day

As Auburn begins to prepare for its first spring practice under new head coach Hugh Freeze, Auburn Wire will begin examining each position group and predict who has the chance of seeing the most playing time.

First up, we take a look at one of the most popular position groups on the field, quarterback.

Auburn has five options heading into the spring, with both starters coming back to compete for the starting job. As he begins his evaluations, Freeze says that there are four qualities that he will look for in each quarterback.

“At Auburn there’s no question in my mind, No. 1 is accuracy,” Freeze said in a recent interview with Keith Niebuhr of Auburn Live. “No. 2 is the ability to lead a football team and be the face and representation of the program. Three would be arm strength and the fourth, I would love for him to have some maneuverability. Some escapability.”

Here are Auburn’s current options at quarterback heading into the 2023 season:

Robby Ashford

Hank Brown

T.J. Finley

Holden Geriner

Sawyer Pate

Here’s how we predict the quarterback depth chart to look like following spring practice:

1

Robby Ashford

Completions-Attempts Yards Touchdowns Interceptions 2022 PFF Grade

123-250 1,613 7 7 58.6

Ashford will enter the spring as the incumbent to the QB1 role. He took over last season as the full-time starter after T.J. Finley suffered a shoulder injury that sidelined him after just three starts. Ashford showed signs of struggle last season by throwing seven interceptions and being sacked 25 times. However, under a new head coach and an improved offensive line, Ashford may be able to thrive. Ashford will not only the the QB to watch this spring, but maybe one of the top Auburn players to keep an eye on.

2

Holden Geriner

Completions-Attempts Yards Touchdowns Interceptions 2022 PFF Grade

2-3 8 0 0 62.1

Geriner is a former four-star QB with plenty of potential. In High School, he was seen as a quick thrower with the ability to make great decisions in the pocket, which fits well with a typical Hugh Freeze system. I expect experience to win, early on at least. But if Ashford shows any signs of trouble, Geriner could be given the shot to earn the top spot.

3

T.J. Finley

Completions-Attempts Yards Touchdowns Interceptions 2022 PFF Grade

33-53 431 1 4 53.5

Finley is creeping into Bo Nix territory in the regard of playing under his third different offensive coordinator in three seasons. Finley provided relief for Nix in 2021 after he suffered an ankle injury, and assumed the role of starter for three games in 2022 before a shoulder injury prevented him from hopping back on the saddle. There was speculation in the offseason regarding his potential of transferring away from the program, but has elected to stay in an effort to compete for the starting quarterback job. If Finley is satisfied with his spring results, he could be provide a great battle for the starting role that will be interesting to watch unfold over the summer.

4

Hank Brown

247Sports On3 Rivals

3-star 3-star 3-star

Hank Brown will be the youngest QB in the room heading into the fall after signing with the Tigers 2023 recruiting class. No matter if Ashford wins the battle, or Freeze elects to bring in a transfer during the May 1-15 transfer portal window, I see Brown redshirting this season and using this time to better his craft under his new head coach.

5

Sawyer Pate

Completions-Attempts Yards Touchdowns Interceptions 2022 PFF Grade

0-0 0 0 0 0.0