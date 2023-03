Mayor Adams made a surprise appearance on Thursday night at the Broadway musical “Parade,” after it was targeted by antisemitic protesters.

“I just want to thank this cast for telling a powerful story,” Adams said on stage.

The musical stars Ben Platt and tells the story of Leo Frank, a Jewish man who was wrongly convicted of murder.

Mayor Adams said New York has the largest Jewish population outside of Tel Aviv and there’s no room in the city for hate.

Photo Credit: Getty Images