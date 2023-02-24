Open in App
Ridge Boys Fencing Headed to State Finals

By Bobbie Peer,

6 days ago

BASKING RIDGE, NJ - The Ridge boys fencing team pulled off another victory on Tuesday earning a spot in the State Championship. Ridge fired on all cylinders to defeat Wayne Hills by a score of 22-5.

The saber squad was led by senior David Elian, going 2 for 2. Senior Daniel George added a win, as did sophomore Tristan Orthmann. Freshman Tadas Vilemaitis also came away with one win on the night.

The foil squad was perfect with 9 total wins. Both senior Lawrence Han and junior Alex Ligos  were 3 for 3. Senior Dayaal Singh was 2 for 2 and sophomore Girish Arul was 1 for 1.

Ridge epee fencers were 8 for 9 in a strong showing. Sophomore Ethan Zhang and freshman Reid Kokenge were each 2 for 2, while junior Ben Chang went 1 for 2. Senior Soham Pillalamarri, junior Alex Oveissi, and sophomore Sidharth Burgula each added one win.

Ridge heads to Morris Hills High School for a showdown with Millburn on Thursday, February 23rd. Start time is 7:00 pm. Tickets for all fans can be purchased at https://www.njsiaa.org/tickets.

