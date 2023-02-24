‘Queen Charlotte’ Returns Front And Center In Bridgerton Series

If you are one of millions of fans who immersed themselves in the Bridgerton Universe, Netflix has unveiled the latest information and footage regarding the premiere of its newest installment.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story , airing May 4 on the streaming service, will center the early life of the show’s fictionalized version of the grand female monarch of the British Regency era.

After much fanfare regarding its release, Netflix hosted a panel with series creator Shonda Rhimes and its highly anticipated cast, including the young Queen Charlotte, played by India Amarteifio, as well as Golda Rosheuvel, reprising her role as the monarch from the origin show. The breakout character will receive the full royal treatment in this story, with her rise to power and groundbreaking marriage to beloved King George being the focus of the historical romantic drama.

However, the original Queen Charlotte of the Bridgerton saga will not be the only familiar face to make an appearance in the prequel, with the young version of Lady Danbury, and the original herself, set to be a part of the monarch’s story. In fact, one of the Bridgerton’s herself, the matriarch Lady Violet, will be back to round out the cast, in a capacity yet to be fully revealed. The show is set to be a limited series of 6 episodes, fleshing out the background of the fascinating Queen Charlotte.

For those that cannot wait until Spring to sink their teeth back into this vibrant world, The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience is coming to New York City, where fans can take part in the social gathering to see if they can be the diamonds of the season. The waitlist is now open for registration for the ultimate Bridgerton lovers.

Until May 4 arrives, Her Majesty requests viewers watch the officially released teaser, with all episodes of the hit franchise streaming exclusively on Netflix .

