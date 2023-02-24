A TikToker Caught The Real Person Behind A Creepy Burner Account & Here's How You Can Do It

If you want to get some juicy Instagram dirt on someone who is creeping you through a burner account, one TikToker just shared the perfect way to do it without a sketchy third-party app.

TikToker Paulina Quiroz recently explained how she used an Instagram hack to find out who was running a fake Insta account that was stalking her and her boyfriend, and the tip is genius.

“Tip on how to find out who owns the burner account creeping on your instance,” read the caption of her video, followed by a bunch of detective emojis.

Quiroz says it all began because she had her boyfriend’s Instagram logged in on her phone, and she noticed something fishy.

“Someone viewed his story and my story; the same burner account, and I'm like, this is weird because what are what are the odds?” Quiroz says in the video. “This account is not following either of us. So I'm like, Huh? Let's do some digging.”

Tip on how to find out who owns the burner account creeping on your insta 🕵️‍♀️🕵️‍♀️🕵️‍♀️

That’s when Quiroz put her investigative skills to the test. She went to the Instagram login page, typed in the burner account’s username and then hit the “forgot password” option.

The Instagram page then gave Quiroz the burner account's backup email and phone number to recover the password or change it. Although the entire email and phone number weren’t made available, the preview did offer some letters that set her on the right track.

After some brainstorming, she came up with a possible suspect she believed was the owner of the account.

Quiroz copied the actual Instagram username from the main account belonging to her suspect, then pasted it into the login page of Instagram, and once again clicked “forgot password.”

As Quiroz suspected, the same recovery email and phone number option popped up as the one for the burner account.

“Yeah, so if you ever want to figure out who's creeping on you, just do that,” Quiroz said at the end of her video.

People in the comment section praised Quiroz for her tip, although others shared that there are ways to be even more sneaky if you're the one behind such an account.

“And this is why my burner is linked to a fully separate email lmao,” one commenter wrote.

Another commented: “and this is why I block after I’m done lurking and unblock when I’m ready to lurk lol.”

“My burner is linked to my mother's email,” wrote another user.

The tip is still a handy one so bookmark this TikTok if you ever find yourself trying to figure out who’s creeping on your Instagram!